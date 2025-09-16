Feeling burnt out? Leadership coach recommends these 10 steps to build resilience

Burnout is the silent pandemic of our times. From relentless deadlines to the constant overload of information and stress, it seeps quietly into our lives. For professionals, it often strikes faster and lingers longer, making recovery even harder. Tips to manage burnout.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abdul Nasir Shaikh, transformation architect and leadership coach, Founder and CEO, Total Consulting and Mentoring Collective LLP and Ahmed Luxury Products LLP (A&Co.) said, “Resilience is about rising with grace and growth before the crash. Building resilience is essential to stay grounded and purposeful before exhaustion takes over.” Also read | 5 ways burnout impacts our physical health

The leadership coach further shared ten ways to build resilience and manage burnout.

1. Cultivate self-awareness

Burnout starts when you ignore small signals like fatigue or irritability. Taking micro-pauses to reconnect with yourself is vital.

2. Prioritise rest and recovery

Even with demanding schedules, learn to to honour rest, knowing recovery is non-negotiable. Your body recharges your leadership energy.

3. Set boundaries with intent

Saying no to extra commitments can teach you the power of protecting personal time for creativity and reflection.

4. Foster strong relationships

Meaningful conversations with mentors can help you to navigate tough decisions. Connection is emotional fuel during stressful times.

5. Embrace purpose-driven work

Aligning work with your values can give you the grit to persist through uncertainty. Also read | High performers at workplace suffer fatigue too: Experts describe high-functioning burnout and how to prevent a meltdown

Relentlessly working results in burnout. (PC: Freepik)

6. Develop emotional agility

Learning to express vulnerability with teams, not suppressing feelings, builds trust and resilience.

7. Adopt mindfulness practices

Practicing mindfulness can keep you grounded in the present, easing anxiety and overwhelm. Daily moments of quiet reflection and prayer help center thoughts and renew the spirit and mind.

8. Maintain physical wellbeing

Prioritising physical wellbeing is vital. It refreshes the body and mind and provides space for reflection and calm, which fuels resilience.

9. Break tasks into manageable steps

Complex projects became achievable when chunked down, reducing overwhelm.

10. Seek help when needed

Even the strongest leaders need coaches or counselors. Strength lies in knowing when to ask. Also read | Are you experiencing burnout? 5 ways your body is trying to tell you

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.