Feeling stressed or anxious lately? Doctor shares 7 foods that may naturally help calm the mind and improve mood

In India’s bustling urban and fast-paced professional life, stress and anxiety are increasingly common. While medical advice and lifestyle balance remain crucial, traditional Indian foods and spices can offer natural support. These nutrient-dense options help regulate cortisol, support neurotransmitter balance through the gut-brain axis, and provide calming minerals and antioxidants readily available in Indian kitchens. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meenakshi Jain, Principal Director, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, shared nutrient-rich foods that may help reduce stress hormones and promote a calmer mind.

Foods that may naturally help calm the mind and improve mood.(Unsplash)

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1. Yoghurt

According to Dr Meenakshi, a staple in Indian meals, probiotic-rich curd supports gut health, which is closely linked to mood. Regular consumption can help reduce anxiety symptoms by promoting beneficial bacteria. Enjoy it plain, as raita, or in lassi.

2. Leafy greens

“Abundant in magnesium, these greens calm the nervous system and regulate stress hormones,” said Dr Meenakshi. Commonly used in vegetables, dal, or stuffed parathas, they also provide B vitamins and fibre for steady energy.

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These greens calm the nervous system and regulate stress hormones, (Unsplash)

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{{#usCountry}} 3. Almonds and other nuts/seeds {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Soaked almonds are a classic Indian snack rich in magnesium, healthy fats, and vitamin E. Walnuts offer plant-based omega-3s. A handful daily helps maintain serotonin levels and lowers cortisol. 4. Turmeric {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soaked almonds are a classic Indian snack rich in magnesium, healthy fats, and vitamin E. Walnuts offer plant-based omega-3s. A handful daily helps maintain serotonin levels and lowers cortisol. 4. Turmeric {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Meenaskhi highlighted that this golden spice in almost every Indian curry contains curcumin, which reduces inflammation linked to anxiety. Add to dal, milk (turmeric milk), or vegetable for its calming effects. You can pair it with black pepper for better absorption.

This golden spice in almost every Indian curry contains curcumin, which reduces inflammation linked to anxiety. (Unsplash)

5. Indian gooseberry

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“Extremely high in vitamin C and antioxidants, Indian gooseberry combats oxidative stress,” Dr Meenakshi highlighted. You can consume fresh fruit, murabba, juice, or pickle—common in Indian households—to replenish stress-depleted nutrients.

6. Lentils

Light and easy-to-digest dals like moong provide tryptophan for serotonin production and fibre for gut health. Khichdi or simple dal-chawal with veggies is a comforting, stress-reducing staple.

Potassium-rich bananas help stabilise blood sugar and mood. (Unsplash)

7. Bananas and seasonal fruits

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According to Dr Meenakshi, potassium-rich bananas help stabilise blood sugar and mood. Other options like guava or oranges fit perfectly into Indian breakfasts or snacks, offering vitamin C and natural sweetness.

“Incorporate these into your regular thali—pulse, vegetable, curd, and chapati—for holistic benefits,” recommended Dr Meenakshi. Combine with adequate sleep, hydration, yoga, and pranayama. Consult a doctor or nutritionist for personalised advice, especially if dealing with clinical anxiety. Simple, home-cooked Indian meals can be powerful allies for calmer minds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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