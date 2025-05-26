Feeling the heat? Dietician shares 7 refreshing foods that naturally cool your body in summer

As temperatures rise and heat intensifies, our dietary needs shift. One may feel full from heavy meals, whereas lighter, hydrating foods provide even energy and good vibes. Dr Simrat Kathuria, Dietician and Wellness Coach, shared with HT Lifestyle a list of foods that can help cool and balance the body during summer. (Also read: Better to use electric toothbrush or regular toothbrush? Prosthodontist and endodontist recommend 'use both': Here's why ) Summer diets should include hydrating fruits like oranges and watermelons for immune support and hydration.(Unsplash)

1. Cucumbers

Water content above 95% is a great source of hydration and assists in flushing toxins from the body. Being low in calories makes them a great raw snack, salad element, or blender content with other smoothie ingredients.

2. Watermelon

Watermelons are filled with hydration and vitamins, more so vitamins A and C, among the classic summer fruits. It is also prominent in the lycopene agent, which benefits the heart and counters sunburn.

Hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, yogurt, and coconut water help prevent dehydration and keep you refreshed during fasting.(Pixabay)

3. Curd/yoghurt

As a potent probiotic, curd aids in digestion and thermoregulates the body. Prefer plain varieties without any sugar; you may also have it buttermilk or blended with seasonal fruits in a smoothie that acts as a coolant in the summer.

4. Coconut water

An energising drink replenishing lost fluid and minerals; hence, an ideal way to keep cool on hot days.

Coconut water cools down the body and provide essential nutrients.(Pexels)

5. Citrus fruits

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are the fruits dripping with vitamin C and antioxidants that help kick up that immunity system, besides being the refreshing juice shot one wants for summer.

6. Mint and coriander

Add herbs to flavour and then refresh naturally: with salad, chaat, or drink, the herbs will enhance flavour and help digestion as well.

7. Zucchini and bottle gourd (Lauki)

Both score high in water, low in fat, and extremely digestible, thus benefiting as that would hydrate and help the liver function.

Adding these items will enhance your summer diet, which could eventually help the body cope with the hot conditions while improving the body's overall health in general.