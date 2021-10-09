Festiveseason turns the fitness mode on for delhiites

Come festivals and the need to look fit becomes a priority for many. The urge is even more intense this year, as being cooped up indoors during the pandemic, many have experienced significant body weight and fat mass gain. Now as parties and get-togethers approach, nutritionists and personal trainers say that the need to nail the #OOTD look is making their appointment registers full.

“My Delhi-based clients have started coming in to consult for fat loss,” says Pranit Shilimkar, a health and fitness entrepreneur, adding that “the demand is mostly from people aged between 25-45, and working in corporates or similar jobs that lead to a sedentary lifestyle”.

Some denizens have recently started observing a switch from deep-fried and sugary foods to healthier alternatives. Indeed, weight loss takes time and patience, cautions Ankit Sharma, a power yoga trainer. He says, “There is a hike in demand for my services. Due to the festive season, people come and say, humare paas 1-2 mahine hai, weight loss kara do.”

Emphasising that “people are now more about well-being than looks”, Diksha Malik, a fitness and nutrition coach, says, “Until a few years ago, people did want to look a certain way in their Diwali parties or get togethers. Now, I think people have become fitness conscious invariably.”

But Delhi-based nutritionist and author Kavita Devgan notes that the number of festive special consultations has doubled. “This year it’s even more since many have put on weight during the lockdown... They are coming for consultation to make sure they don’t go overboard in this festive season and are able to keep their weight in check,” she says.

Personal fitness trainer Tanya Malhotra too, admits witnessing a 40-50% rise on an average in clientele. “Many people are observed to be super motivated to get in a good shape before the festivals, to be able to get into their favourite outfits for various festival parties,” she shares.

