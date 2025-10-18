Fitness coach shares 4 simple nutrition hacks for Indians to lose weight and stay healthy: ‘If you want to lose weight…’

Healthy eating doesn't have to mean bland food or restrictive diets, especially for those who grew up on rich, flavourful Indian meals. The secret lies in mindful tweaks and smarter nutrition choices that align with your body's needs. Check out Raj Ganpath's simple rules for healthy eating and weight loss. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares in his October 16 Instagram post practical nutrition hacks tailored for Indian diets to help you reach your fitness goals while still enjoying every bite. (Also read: Fitness coach who lost 44 kgs says ‘being obese is not just a body problem’; shares lessons from his weight loss journey )

"If you are an Indian looking to lose weight or improve your health, you're probably overwhelmed by all the nutrition advice out there. To be honest, I'm tired of it, and I'm sure you are too," says Raj. Let's take a look at his recommendations:

1. Eat more wholesome foods

Increase your intake of vegetables, fruits, and protein-rich foods. At the same time, cut down on starchy, sugary, and oily fried foods that don't really fuel your body.

2. Follow the 80/20 rule

"Do this: eat healthy 80 percent of the time. The other 20 percent? Eat whatever you want. Life is too short to be perfect all the time," Raj explains.

3. Mind your portions

“No matter what or where you eat, don't overeat. If you want to lose weight, eat slightly less than usual. If you want to maintain your weight, eat to satisfaction, but never overeat,” says Raj.

4. Skip the quick fixes

Forget magic pills or fad diets. "Focus on being consistent with the first three points. That's where real, lasting results come from," says Raj Ganopath.

"That's it. Stick to these simple rules, and you'll see results. Consistency is key," Raj Ganpath concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.