Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's fitness coach debunks 3 weight loss myths: ‘Real fat loss isn’t about eating less…’

In the age of social media, weight loss often gets reduced to quick fixes and flashy fads - from detox teas to extreme calorie cuts. Many people chase these trends hoping for instant results, only to end up harming their metabolism and overall health. True transformation, however, lies in understanding how the body actually works, not in following every new diet craze. You thought starving yourself would be enough to lose weight? Shivohaam says otherwise!(Unsplash)

Celebrity fitness coach Shivohaam Bhatt, who has worked with prominent figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Aamir Khan, is debunking three prevalent myths about weight loss. In an Instagram post shared on October 15, the fitness trainer breaks down common myths and shares practical tips on achieving healthy, sustainable weight loss without falling for hype or fads.

Myth 1 - Starving yourself for weight loss is not the answer

According to Shivohaam, starving does not help you lose weight - it only slows down metabolism and as a result, the body starts burning muscle instead of fat. He explains, “Most people think eating less and working out more is the key to fat loss. So they go into extreme calorie deficits. What actually happens? The body goes into survival mode. Instead of burning only fat, it begins breaking down muscle tissue to use as energy.”

He adds that losing muscle mass is one of the quickest ways to slow down metabolism, as muscles are metabolically active tissues that continue to burn calories even when the body is at rest.

“So when you starve yourself, yes, the scale drops - but your body becomes weaker, softer, and more prone to fat regain. Real fat loss isn’t about eating less - it’s about eating right to fuel performance and preserve muscle,” stresses the fitness coach.

He recommends consuming adequate protein to enhance overall performance rather than focusing solely on weight loss, and cautions against falling for crash diets.

Myth 2 - Cardio alone will help you reach your weight loss goals

The fitness trainer points out that while cardio is effective for burning calories during the workout, the calorie burn ceases almost immediately once you stop exercising. However, weight training is different because it changes the metabolism. He explains, “When you lift weights, you build muscle. Muscle boosts your resting metabolic rate, meaning your body burns more calories all day - even when you're sleeping.”

He highlights that if your goal is long-term fat loss and a lean physique, cardio alone will not help you achieve your goals. He recommends combining cardio with strength training and explains, “Strength training builds your metabolism engine. Combine both - but prioritize lifting to change your body composition.” Cardio may serve as a useful tool, but strength training is the true strategy for lasting transformation.

Shivohaam busts 3 weight loss myths!(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Myth 3 - Fat-loss supplements and motivation will do the trick

Shivohaam stresses that while discipline is powerful, merely relying on motivation and willpower is a trap. He explains, “Most people don’t struggle because they lack discipline - they struggle because they lack structure. The real fat-loss formula is built on systems: protein-rich nutrition, deep recovery (sleep), and consistency.”

He highlights that fat burners, detox teas, and crash diets often fail because they are temporary tricks and most people ignore the fundamentals. He recommends building structured habits and focusing on consistency, instead of hype.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.