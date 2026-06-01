Fitness coach says eating mangoes won't ruin your fitness goals: ‘60 calories with 14 g sugar in…'

Mangoes, the king of fruits and the most loved summer fruit, are often considered one of the reasons for weight gain and are often avoided by people who are trying to lose weight. However, Raj Ganpath, a fitness coach with almost two decades of experience, has a very different view on this. In an Instagram post dated May 7, 2026, he explained the right way to enjoy mangoes without worrying about weight gain.

A mango has only 60 kcal with 14g sugar.(Unsplash)

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Fruits are all water?

Raj explained that all fruits are mainly water. He highlighted that almost 80-90 percent of any fruit is water, which means, when you eat a fruit, you are mostly eating water, which has zero calories. The remaining 10-12 percent is what contains calories and sugar.

Mangoes are not different from any other fruit

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{{^usCountry}} According to Raj, mangoes are similar to any other kind of fruit that contains calories and sugar, thus should not be treated differently. He highlighted that 100 grams apple has 52 calories with 10 g sugar, a banana has 89 calories with 12 g sugar, a guava has 68 calories with 9 g sugar, grapes have calories kcal with 16 g sugar, a pineapple has 50 calories with 10 g sugar, and a mango has 60 calories with 14 g sugar. So, mango is not the highest in sugar or calories. It sits right in the middle. He further added not to go villainizing the poor banana because when you compare any fruit to typical snack options, they are still the better choice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Raj, mangoes are similar to any other kind of fruit that contains calories and sugar, thus should not be treated differently. He highlighted that 100 grams apple has 52 calories with 10 g sugar, a banana has 89 calories with 12 g sugar, a guava has 68 calories with 9 g sugar, grapes have calories kcal with 16 g sugar, a pineapple has 50 calories with 10 g sugar, and a mango has 60 calories with 14 g sugar. So, mango is not the highest in sugar or calories. It sits right in the middle. He further added not to go villainizing the poor banana because when you compare any fruit to typical snack options, they are still the better choice. {{/usCountry}}

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Mangoes are special because we get to consume them for only a few months in a year (Unsplash)

Fruits are better than snacks

When you compare any fruit to the typical snack options, you'll see why they are better choices. In 100 grams, dry fruit laddus have 450-550 kcal with 25-40g of sugar, biscuits have 450-550 kcal with 20-40g of sugar, banana bread has 250-400 kcal with 15-30g of sugar, and protein bars have 200-400 kcal with 15-30g of sugar. He recommends comparing this to the paltry 60 kcal from the mango and the 90 kcal from the banana.

Mangoes are special

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While highlighting its nutritional value and calorie content, Raj also highlighted that mangoes are special because we get to consume them for only a few months in a year. They are delicious, nostalgic, and put a wide grin on your face even in the sweltering Indian summer.

Mangoes are fine; overeating them is not. (Unsplash)

Do mangoes lead to weight gain?

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Coming back to the most important aspect of weight gain, Raj mentioned that eating mangoes is not a problem because you rarely eat just 100g. Most people easily eat two to three times everyday and that’s the problem. Mangoes are fine; overeating them is not. So, like everything else, he advises to keep things simple with this fruit as well. You won’t gain weight or lose your progress by eating mangoes in moderation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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