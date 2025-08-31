Fitness coach says he has 'seen skinny people die inside', shares 8 tests that predict your future better than waistline

In an August 30 Instagram post, fitness coach Dan Go highlighted the importance of looking beyond physical appearance and focusing on internal health metrics. According to him, your weight doesn't tell the whole story as a person's weight or body shape may not accurately reflect their metabolic health. Also read | Cardiologist reveals 'blood test that predicts heart attacks and could save your life': 'It's not cholesterol' Fitness coach Dan Go said Most people obsess over weight. But the real predictors of disease, ageing, and early death are hidden in your blood. (Freepik)

Get tested, know your numbers

Dan said that it is bloodwork that reveals the truth as laboratory tests can provide a more accurate picture of a person's health, including markers for age-related diseases.

He said, “Your scale is lying to you. Your blood tells the truth. I’ve seen 'skinny' people dying inside. I’ve seen 'overweight' people metabolically perfect. My client had a six-pack at 42. His bloodwork said he was 65. 6 months later: Same weight. 20 years younger biologically. Your mirror shows your outside. Your labs show your inside. One matters way more than the other. Save this list. Get tested. Know your numbers. Because you can’t fix what you don’t measure.”

He added, “Most people obsess over weight. But the real predictors of disease, ageing, and early death are hidden in your blood.” According to Dan, here are '8 lab tests that predict your future better than your waistline':

Test no. 1 - Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Dan said, “Measures red/white blood cells, platelets, haemoglobin. It uncovers anaemia, infection, immune status, and even cancer risk. Think of it as checking the fluids in your car. If they're too high or too low, the system will break down.”

Test no. 2 - Hemoglobin A1C

“Your 2-3 month blood sugar report card. High A1C = higher odds of diabetes, heart issues, and kidney failure. This test shows how your metabolism has been performing for months, not just today,” Dan said

Test no. 3 - Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP)

He added, “Measures liver, kidney, electrolytes, and blood sugar. This is a full house inspection: plumbing (kidneys), furnace (liver), wiring (electrolytes). It reveals imbalances years before symptoms show.”

Test no. 4 - High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hs-CRP)

“A key marker of inflammation. Even a small rise signals a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Think of it as your body's smoke detector,” Dan said.

Test no. 5 - Apolipoprotein B (ApoB)

“Tracks the number of artery-clogging particles (LDL, VLDL, IDL)—not just cholesterol content. Each particle = plaque risk. Better predictor than LDL. Like watching snow pile up in your gutters before they collapse,” he added.

Test no. 6 Vitamin D Levels

Dan said, “Up to 90 percent of people are deficient. Low vitamin D = weak bones, poor immunity, low mood, higher cancer risk. We're solar-powered. Without enough, nothing works at full strength.”

Test no. 7 - Functional Hormone Panel

“Measures sex, adrenal, thyroid and sleep hormones. Imbalances drive fatigue, weight gain, mood swings, and poor recovery. This is your dashboard (fuel, oil, fluids). Miss one, and your car has got some problems,” Dan said.

Test no. 8 - Alzheimer's Blood Test

He added, “(PrecivityAD2TM) detects early Alzheimer's risk with 90% accuracy-years before symptoms. Like checking for rust in your engine before it seizes.”

Dan concluded, “What you measure is what you manage. The best ways to test for these are through your GP or getting lab work by a functional health clinic. If you're in the red, get these every 6 months. If you're healthy, get these every year.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.