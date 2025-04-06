Fitness coach shares '3 tips to eat junk food and still be healthy and fit': Make sure it blows your mind

We all love junk food. Be it munching on our favourite burger or sitting in a cafe with a cup of hot chocolate or sharing a pizza with our friends, junk food makes up for the greatest of memories. However, junk food is equally unhealthy and can cause health hazards. Especially for people in their weight loss journey, too much of junk food can slow down their progress. Also read | Love junk food but afraid of gaining weight? Lifestyle coach shares 5 strategies to balance health and cravings Here's how you can enjoy junk food without worrying about health.(Freepik)

However, it is not necessary that we need to completely give up on junk food. Fitness coach Raj Ganpath, in an Instagram video on April 4, shared the hacks to consume junk food but also enjoy it in moderation. “We are going to eat junk anyway. So, let's make sure it is worth it and that we're smart about it,” he wrote.

Make it worth it

"Make sure it is amazing. The only reason we eat junk food is to have fun. We really enjoy the taste and the experience. So, make sure any junk food that you're eating really fits the bill. Make sure you truly enjoy it. Make sure it blows your mind. Don't have it simply because someone is offering it to you or because you have nothing else to do," Raj Ganpath said.

Don't have junk food when you are hungry

"Extreme hunger and junk food do not go well together because when you're extremely hungry, you tend to consume large portions of food, and junk food is not meant to be consumed in large portions for many many health reasons. So, if you are very hungry, make sure you don't open your favourite food delivery app. Don't go to a store and stand in front of the chocolate aisle. Don't open a box of cookies and sit in front of the tv. Instead eat something healthy like fruits, vegetable, protein. Bring your hunger levels down to a manageable extent and then consider junk food," said the fitness coach.

Make it difficult to access

"Make it hard to access. if you order junk food in large quantities and store it at home, it is simply a matter of time before you feel demotivated or before you feel sorry for yourself or before you fight with someone or before you feel like you deserve a treat and you go looking for junk food. So, make it inconvenient. order in small portions and finish it off. If you are not able to finish it off, toss the rest. It is cheap enough. if you need more, you can always order more. It's a little more inconvenient than just having it home, but that's the point," Raj Ganpath added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.