Fitness coach shares 6 times you need to skip gym: ‘If you are overtrained…’

Hitting the gym is a daily ritual many follow to stay fit, agile and strong. But sometimes, it's okay to slacken up a bit, especially if you are not feeling your best; otherwise, you risk injuries or burnout, which can substantially create major hiccups on your fitness journey. Know which days you need to skip gym for your own health.

Training is all about being smart, rather than showing up every day for the sake of it. This begins by you actually paying attention to your body's cues and understanding what your health is telling you. And most importantly, actually adhering to it. When you overexert yourself, you will undo your efforts and end up back at square one if you injure yourself.

James Webster, an online fitness coach, shared in an Instagram post on November 10 about the 6 times when you actually need to skip the gym:

1. Sick

The coach shared that if you are sick, like with flu, fever or an infection, you need to skip the gym. "Your body needs every bit of energy to recover, and training just slows that down,” he added. James also revealed his rule of thumb: symptoms above the neck may allow for light exercise, but anything below the neck calls for complete rest.

2. Fasted all day

Next is when you fast all day, on an empty stomach; you can't train properly. It will be counterproductive. As per the coach, it won't be a ‘good workout.’ Further, the injury risk also arises. He recommended eating food with protein and carbs before going to the gym. This way, your sessions are safer and easier.

3. Sleepless night

If you pulled an all-nighter, the coach urged you to stay home, as lack of sleep hurts coordination, strength and focus.

4. Painful movements

Soreness is normal after workouts, but if you are in too much pain, like actual pain, then you need to stop immediately. James described, “Sharp, stabbing, or joint pain is never something to push through.” But if you still want to train that day, the coach recommended switching the movement or performing lighter activities like walking or stretching.

5. Donated blood

If you have donated your blood, you need to keep the workout light, as per the coach, you need to keep your workouts light. Donating blood drops your energy levels, so give intense exercises a break that day.

6. Overtrained

More, however, is not always better. The same applies to your training exercises, too. He noted, “If you’re clearly overtrained, exhausted, weaker, not recovering, moody, no appetite, your body isn’t asking… it’s begging for rest.”

Pushing through the training session when you are clearly exhausted won't help with your gains, but instead may hinder your progress by injuring you.