Fitness coach shares numbers to remember to lose belly fat in 90 days: ‘4-6 hour eating window, a 24-hour fast every…’

Have you ever wondered what your weight-loss goals would look like if you gave them numbers? For instance, knowing how many steps to walk, how many hours to sleep, how much magnesium and protein to consume, and how much direct sunlight you should expose yourself to every day could be a great help. Kev, a fitness coach, shares tips in numerical form to help one lose fat. (Representative image)

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Keeping the same in mind, fat loss coach Kev Heintz took to X to share tips in the form of numbers to help one lose fat during their weight loss or getting in shape journey. On April 20, Kev shared the post with the caption, “The numbers behind losing your belly fat in 90 days.”

The numbers behind losing your belly fat According to Kev, the numbers he mentioned can help one lose belly fat in 90 days. It mentioned how much alcohol one should consume, how much water they should drink, and how much creatine they should take, among other things. “You won't be perfect, you'll have bad stretches, but you only lose if you quit. Get after it,” Kev added.

Here's what you need to do to lose belly fat in 90 days: