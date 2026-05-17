Fitness coach shares realistic rules he would follow to lose 30 lbs of stubborn belly fat without extreme dieting

Losing weight is tedious unless you know the basics of weight loss. Coach Kev, a belly fat expert in an X post dated May 16, 2026, shared a few realistic rules that can help you shed 30 lbs of belly fat starting from zero. Here’s the breakdown of the rules you can follow.

Realistic rules for losing belly fat.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | Fitness coach warns ‘95% of people who lose weight gain it back’, reveals 11 common nutrition habits to follow

Limit alcohol intake

Coach Kev advises to cap alcohol at 2-3 drinks per week. While your body processes booze, fat loss pauses, sleep tanks and cravings spike.

Sunlight is important

Get 10-15 minutes of direct morning sunlight within an hour of waking. It supports vitamin D, which supports testosterone and costs nothing.

Move

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{{^usCountry}} If you are doing a desk job? End every workout with 60 seconds of dead hangs. It decompresses your spine and fixes the desk slouch. Calorie deficit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are doing a desk job? End every workout with 60 seconds of dead hangs. It decompresses your spine and fixes the desk slouch. Calorie deficit {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Coach Kev highlighted that calorie deficit equals fat loss. So, try to achieve it for better results. Balanced meal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coach Kev highlighted that calorie deficit equals fat loss. So, try to achieve it for better results. Balanced meal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Kev, build 85% of your plate from whole foods: potatoes, chicken, steak, Greek yoghurt, fruit, veggies, and seafood. Consistency is the key {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Kev, build 85% of your plate from whole foods: potatoes, chicken, steak, Greek yoghurt, fruit, veggies, and seafood. Consistency is the key {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If you are new to lifting and trying to lose fat? The scale might not move much at first. You're adding muscle while losing fat. So, trust the process. Lift regularly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are new to lifting and trying to lose fat? The scale might not move much at first. You're adding muscle while losing fat. So, trust the process. Lift regularly {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lift 4 times per week. Upper / Lower / Upper / Lower. Each muscle is hit twice with enough recovery to actually grow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lift 4 times per week. Upper / Lower / Upper / Lower. Each muscle is hit twice with enough recovery to actually grow. {{/usCountry}}

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Lift at the same time of day, every day. (Unsplash)

Self-love is important

Stop calling yourself lazy or out of shape. Self-identity becomes behaviour and might impact your result somehow. You have to adopt the lifestyle of the person you want to be before the body shows up.

Compound lift

Compound lifts build most of your foundation: squats, bench, overhead press, pull-ups, and dips. Add isolation work for what compounds undertrain.

Set a time

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Lift at the same time of day, every day. Consistency beats "optimal." The body builds the habit faster when the time is locked in.

Add sauces to your meal

Coach Keb advises to add hot sauce, salsa, mustard, and buffalo sauce to your meal for a burst of flavour. It hardly contains 0-10 calories and ensures a free flavour on every meal.

Push harder

Most working sets should land within 1-2 reps of failure. Push harder on isolation. Leave more in the tank on heavy compounds. Lift between 6 and 15 reps for efficiency.

Track your meals

If you are not losing weight, then you might be eating more than you're burning. Track honestly for seven days, and you'll see it. It's easier to skip a 300-calorie cookie than to burn 300 calories. Always pick the easier lever.

Add supplements

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Coach Kev said, “Add creatine monohydrate, 5g daily. The most-studied muscle supplement on the planet, Magnesium glycinate, 300mg before bed, ensures deeper sleep and faster recovery. Most people are deficient and don't know it.

Don’t feel hungry

You shouldn't always be hungry on a diet. Eat enough protein, and you'll be full on fewer calories.

Keep measuring your body

Measure your waist alongside the scale. When you're losing fat and gaining muscle, weight can stay flat, but your waist won't.

Add high-protein snacks to your meal

Coach Kev advises adding high-protein snacks, which include Safe Catch tuna pouch (20g), Good Culture cottage cheese (19g), Oikos Pro Greek yoghurt (20g), and Fairlife Core Power Elite (42g). Most protein bars are candy bars with a label upgrade. For every 10 calories, you should be getting 1 gram of protein. 200 cal = 20g of protein.

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Eat your protein first at every meal. You'll fill up before you get to the carbs. (Unsplash)

Incorporate cardio

Cardio supports heart health and helps create a calorie deficit. Lifting protects the muscle that makes you look lean. You need both for different reasons.

Don’t miss the workout

A bad workout beats a skipped workout every time. Show up. The first 5 minutes are the hard part.

Ensure proper shoes

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According to Kev, lift in flat-bottoms or barefoot. Running shoes compress under load, reduce stability, and steal force. You can train with a partner if you can. You'll train harder.

Add weight

Kev recommends adding weight or reps every week. Linear progression works for the first 12+ months of lifting. Don't waste it. Track every set and every rep. The guessing game is what stalls people.

Eat protein first

Losing weight? Eat your protein first at every meal. You'll fill up before you get to the carbs.

Eat slower

Your stomach takes 20 minutes to tell your brain you're full. You can't pick where you lose fat first. Belly is usually last. Be patient.

Train legs

Kev recommends training legs 2 times per week. The biggest muscles in your body drive the biggest hormonal response. A bench, dumbbells, and a pull-up bar are a complete home gym.

Leverage caffeine

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Use caffeine before the meals you tend to overeat. Black coffee or zero-sugar energy drinks crush appetite. Wait 60 minutes after waking for the first cup. Cap caffeine at 400mg per day so it doesn't wreck your sleep.

Keep meal light

If you feel hungry at bedtime, keep the meal light. Cottage cheese, Greek yoghurt, or a Fairlife shake are your options in this scenario.

Walking

Walk 10,000 steps a day. Not just for fat loss, but for stress, hunger management, and recovery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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