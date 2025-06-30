Fitness coach shares what made him lose weight after 30, shares 20 tips: ‘Stop running’

Fitness coach Liam Topham, who went through a drastic weight transformation, keeps sharing workout and diet hacks with his followers on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. At the age of 30, he dropped the extra kilos by following 20 habits that fast tracked his weight loss journey. On May 29, Lian shared a post noting down the habits that helped his fat loss. Also read | This is the 1 snack fat loss coach recommends for women trying to lose weight: ‘It supports muscle and reduces cravings’ Know the habits that can fast track your weight loss journey.(Pixabay)

1. Eat eggs every day:

They’re a superfood that makes fat loss easier.

2. Minimise alcohol:

Until you hit your target weight, cut down on alcohol. These are empty calories.

3. Drink black coffee in the morning:

It will suppress your appetite and keep you satiated.

4. No food after dinner:

Brush your teeth. Your cravings will disappear.

5. Avoid long periods without eating:

Otherwise, you’ll end up overeating or binging later.

6. Stop running:

Walk 10k+ steps a day instead.

7. Avoid peanut butter:

It’s high in calories, low in protein, and you’ll want to eat the whole tub.

8. Eat consciously:

Before you eat, ask yourself: “Am I bored, thirsty, or stressed?” If the answer is yes, don’t eat.

9. Stop rating your body:

If you rate your body less than 5 out of 10, harness those negative emotions to take action. Also read | Are you holding fat in your body? Weight loss coach shares 5 things to focus on to shed extra kilos faster

10. Eat satiating foods:

Make red meat, chicken, and seafood your primary protein sources. These will fill you up.

11. Load up on fruits and vegetables:

You’ll never overeat on these foods.

12. Be mindful about your condiments:

Use low-calorie/zero-calorie condiments and snacks.

13. Have your cheat meals:

It’s fine to eat pizza, burgers, and chocolate occasionally because you’re human - but not all the time.

14. Never have fake meat:

Put fake meat in the garbage.

15. Avoid extreme dieting:

Don’t do any extreme diets that cut out entire food groups like keto or carnivore unless you want to hate your life.

16. Make healthy swaps:

Swap regular soda for diet soda.

17. Weigh yourself every day and take a 7-day average:

Expect fluctuations; that’s normal.

18. Repeat the same meals Monday to Friday:

Change them up on weekends.

19. Lift weights for 45-60 minutes:

2-hour sessions are a waste of time.

20. Start with your why:

You must function at your highest potential for you and your family. Define the reasons you want to get fit and healthy and stop settling for less.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.