Fitness coach shares what made him lose weight after 30, shares 20 tips: ‘Stop running’
From walking 10+ steps every day to avoiding fake meat and unhealthy condiments, here are 20 habits that can fast track fat loss.
Fitness coach Liam Topham, who went through a drastic weight transformation, keeps sharing workout and diet hacks with his followers on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. At the age of 30, he dropped the extra kilos by following 20 habits that fast tracked his weight loss journey. On May 29, Lian shared a post noting down the habits that helped his fat loss. Also read | This is the 1 snack fat loss coach recommends for women trying to lose weight: ‘It supports muscle and reduces cravings’
1. Eat eggs every day:
They’re a superfood that makes fat loss easier.
2. Minimise alcohol:
Until you hit your target weight, cut down on alcohol. These are empty calories.
3. Drink black coffee in the morning:
It will suppress your appetite and keep you satiated.
4. No food after dinner:
Brush your teeth. Your cravings will disappear.
5. Avoid long periods without eating:
Otherwise, you’ll end up overeating or binging later.
6. Stop running:
Walk 10k+ steps a day instead.
7. Avoid peanut butter:
It’s high in calories, low in protein, and you’ll want to eat the whole tub.
8. Eat consciously:
Before you eat, ask yourself: “Am I bored, thirsty, or stressed?” If the answer is yes, don’t eat.
9. Stop rating your body:
If you rate your body less than 5 out of 10, harness those negative emotions to take action. Also read | Are you holding fat in your body? Weight loss coach shares 5 things to focus on to shed extra kilos faster
10. Eat satiating foods:
Make red meat, chicken, and seafood your primary protein sources. These will fill you up.
11. Load up on fruits and vegetables:
You’ll never overeat on these foods.
12. Be mindful about your condiments:
Use low-calorie/zero-calorie condiments and snacks.
13. Have your cheat meals:
It’s fine to eat pizza, burgers, and chocolate occasionally because you’re human - but not all the time.
14. Never have fake meat:
Put fake meat in the garbage.
15. Avoid extreme dieting:
Don’t do any extreme diets that cut out entire food groups like keto or carnivore unless you want to hate your life.
16. Make healthy swaps:
Swap regular soda for diet soda.
17. Weigh yourself every day and take a 7-day average:
Expect fluctuations; that’s normal.
18. Repeat the same meals Monday to Friday:
Change them up on weekends.
19. Lift weights for 45-60 minutes:
2-hour sessions are a waste of time.
20. Start with your why:
You must function at your highest potential for you and your family. Define the reasons you want to get fit and healthy and stop settling for less.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.