Fitness coach shares workout routine on how to get perfectly toned arms for your wedding

As the wedding season continues in full swing, a common thought crosses minds of the soon-to-be weds . Brides and grooms often spend days or even months thinking about how to flawlessly carry their wedding outfits on their big day. Online fitness coach Julie Capozziello on Wednesday shared a detailed video where she talks about a detailed pre-wedding workout and the secret behind toned bridal arms. As the wedding season sweeps in, online fitness coach and a 2026 bride-to-be Julie Capozziello shares a workout routine on how to get those perfectly toned bridal arms.(Unsplash/representational)

“If you are a 2026 bride like me, here is the actual science behind getting toned bridal arms,” Julie says.

The first kind of workout

Toned is nothing but a description for what brides want their arms to look like. Muscles should be built first. Then comes fat loss to reveal that muscle. Muscle growth happens in a wide range. Anywhere from 5 reps to 30 reps. Julie explains that muscles do not go leaner because someone did 30 reps and similarly they do not turn bulkier if someone does 8 reps.

She goes on to explain that one cannot tone a muscle that they have not built. Muscle building comes first. She notes that most brides eat fewer calories before their wedding, and then do the popular seven-minute bridal arm workouts. They just reveal their muscle mass through those workouts.

Julie also sheds light on distinguished body types of women based on their genetic inheritance. “Some women hold more fat in their arms,” she says.

Talking of muscle memory, she says that women who have lifted weights in the past will build muscles easier than the rest.

Women under the mentioned categories can rely on wrist weights and a calorie deficit diet to look for progress before their wedding.

The second kind of workout

However, there are people who do not have the built muscles. Julie advises them to introduce some progressive overload type strength training, months prior to their wedding date so that when they do go to that calorie deficit, they have something to show for.

Julie adds that as she stands 45 weeks ahead of her wedding, she does one push day and one pull day alternatively.

On a push day, she does a shoulder press, a total of eight reps of 4 sets of 12, 10, and 8. Then she does lateral races, 4 sets of 10, partials to failure and underhand front races on the cable machine. She also does faceballs, 3 sets of 12 to 15.

She also does tricep extension superset, with cable crunches, 3 sets of 12 to 15 and uses one of those seven-minute bridal arm workouts as her warm-up before the workout.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition