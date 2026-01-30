Fitness coach with 20 years of experience shares 5-step system to lose 30 pounds in 90 days

Taking to Instagram on January 29, Dan Go, a fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, charted out a five-step plan that he claimed would help us lose “30 pounds in 90 days on autopilot.”

Weight loss is a comprehensive process that takes consistent efforts over a long period to show sustainable results. However, keeping a timeline in mind about when we can start to see the transformation helps keep us motivated through the tough days.

The various steps are elaborated as follows:

1. Fuel architecture There are two numbers to focus on while planning the diet, according to Dan. They are calories and protein.“Aim for a 500-700 calorie deficit,” he shared. “For protein, aim for 0.7 to one gram per pound to protect muscle.”

We should aim to consume approximately 40 grams of protein, spread across three or so meals throughout the day.

Dan claimed that every meal decision is a point of failure, and it is best to remove them. There should ideally be three main meals with similar foods on most days. The meal timings are as follows:

First meal should be one to two hours after waking up

Middle meal should be three to five hours after the first

Last meal should be finished three to five hours before bedtime “Late eating wrecks sleep and drives cravings the next day,” warned Dan.

2. Strength training Workouts help develop muscles and not just burn calories. After losing 30 pounds, it is well-developed muscles that make us look good, shared Dan. When cutting, he advised low-volume strength training. That includes two sets of each exercise, and full-body workouts thrice a week. We should add reps or weights every week and work out for 30 to 40 minutes.

3. Step automation When trying to lose weight, cardio is not the way to go, as any cardio that we do to lose weight needs to be kept up to keep the weight off for good. Instead, we should try and automate our steps.

This includes keeping a walking pad under our standing desk, and taking meetings, listening to podcasts and watching videos while walking. Such low-intensity movement burns fat, relieves stress, and keeps energy high. This lowers the chances of stress eating at odd hours.

4. Tracking KPI's If we do not track our key performance indicators when it comes to fitness, we are relying on guesswork, which is likely inaccurate. However, many people also track a lot and then quit. According to Dan, two things need to be tracked:

Daily scale weight judged by weekly averages

Waist measurement once a week

“Weight can lie short-term. The waist tells the truth,” noted Dan.

5. Identity upgrade According to Dan, it is not enough to just have goals, but to create a new identity. To do so, he suggested picking three non-negotiables that can be performed by an individual on their worst week, not their best. Taking that as the floor, one should build on it.

“You transform by stopping reliance on motivation and starting reliance on systems,” shared Dan. “Your job is not to be extreme. Your job is to be consistent.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.