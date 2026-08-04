Fitness trainer shares 5 indoor workouts for monsoon weight loss, says adding these 4 weights is a must to burn calories

Food lovers always find ways to enjoy good food, even in the rain. During the monsoon season, we often crave warm drinks like tea, along with snacks like pakoras and samosas. However, if you want to lose weight, it’s important to avoid unhealthy snacks this season. Besides watching what you eat, exercise is also crucial. Many of us blame the rain for not sticking to our workout routines. But with indoor workouts, you have no excuse to skip your weight loss exercises this monsoon.

Let not rain dampen your spirit! If you take a long walk at a particular time, stick to the same time plan for your indoor workouts. (Shutterstock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Health Shots asked Breanna Smith, a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, for advice on a weight loss plan for the monsoon season.

Weight loss exercises during the rainy season

Smith recommends "combining cardio and strength training for a well-rounded fitness routine. Cardio training helps keep your heart healthy. Strength training has many benefits, such as stronger bones, boosted metabolism, better body composition, injury prevention, and increased muscle strength." However, during the monsoon season, outdoor workouts may be limited. If you can't go to the gym, you can still do a full-body workout at home.

Here are some options:

1. Weighted or body weight squats

• Stand with your feet hip-width to shoulder-width apart.

• Relax your shoulders and pull them back away from your ears.

• Breathe in deeply and tighten your core. Then, lean back as if you are sitting in a chair.

• Once your legs are at a 90-degree angle or have reached the lowest point in the movement, go back to your starting position and repeat.

"To make your workouts harder, add weights according to the exercises you are doing", according to the expert.

Here are some options:

Dumbbells: This exercise is great for many movements, like curls, shoulder presses, and lunges. Choose a weight that is challenging but still lets you keep good form. Kettlebells: Great for exercises like swings, goblet squats, and Turkish get-ups. They introduce some instability, which can improve your workout. Barbells: This equipment is great for heavy lifts like squats, bench presses, and deadlifts. You can add weight plates to adjust the weight to your strength level. Weighted vests: You can wear these during bodyweight exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, or running. They will increase the overall resistance Ankle weights: These are helpful for lower body workouts, especially for exercises like leg raises or walking. Resistance bands: These are not traditional weights, but they can add resistance to different movements, making them harder.

2. Push-ups

• To do push-ups, position your shoulders over your wrists. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and tuck your hips while engaging your core.

• Lower yourself until your elbows form a 90-degree angle.

• Push down through the floor, return to the starting position, and repeat.

3. Glute bridges

• Lie on your back. Stack your knees and tighten your core. This is how you do glute bridges.

• Press down through your feet and lift your hips toward the ceiling.

• Tighten your glutes at the top, then slowly lower back to the starting position and repeat.

4. Alternating high plank row

• Start in a plank position. Keep your shoulders relaxed and pulled back, directly above your wrists. Tuck your hips and tighten your core. Place your feet hip- to shoulder-width apart.

• Lift one arm at a time. Raise your elbow toward the ceiling and bring your wrist next to your hip, as if you are placing your hand in your pocket.

• Lower slowly, then do the same thing on the other side.

How to get into shape fast?

These workouts can help you lose weight and improve your heart health. They also increase your endurance, boost your energy, and enhance your mood and mental well-being. Additionally, they promote overall fitness and tone your body. Smith explains that these exercises make everyday tasks, like lifting objects, carrying groceries, chasing kids, and climbing stairs, easier. Increasing your muscle mass raises your metabolism, so even when you're indoors during the monsoon, you burn more calories at rest. This makes it easier to manage your weight and lose fat, according to her.

What is the 3-3-3 rule to lose weight?

To manage your weight effectively, focus on a balanced approach:

Eat well Control your portion sizes, and Exercise regularly

To prevent weight gain, avoid unhealthy habits like overeating and stick to a balanced diet. Be especially careful during the monsoon season to avoid being inactive. While it may be tempting to relax on the couch or in bed, not moving enough can lead to weight gain. Make sure to find ways to stay active.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)