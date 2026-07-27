Fitness trainer shares simple hack to stop late-night eating: Eat more during the day because…

If you frequently find yourself wandering into the kitchen late at night, Atlanta-based fitness trainer Coach Bobby wants you to rethink the underlying cause. Also read | Nutritionist explains how eating late at night may be affecting your hormones, sleep, and weight

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In an Instagram video shared on July 1, the fitness coach tackled the issue of late-night hunger, explaining that late-night snacking often stems from under-nourishing your body earlier in the day rather than a lack of willpower.

"Your body keeps score," Bobby wrote in his post's caption, adding, "If you’re always hungry at night, don’t just look at what you’re eating then. Look at what you didn’t eat throughout the day."

The 'catch-up' effect

In his video, Bobby broke down the common scenario many people experience when the sun goes down. "If you find yourself in the kitchen every night saying, 'I wasn't even that hungry, so why am I eating?' — it might not be a self-control problem," Bobby explained. "It could be your body's way of trying to catch up," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He explained how a typical day of rushed or inadequate meals sets up the evening raid on the pantry: "Maybe your breakfast was just coffee. Lunch might have been whatever you could squeeze in during that day. Dinner wasn't terrible, but when you add up the whole day, your body really never got what it needed." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained how a typical day of rushed or inadequate meals sets up the evening raid on the pantry: "Maybe your breakfast was just coffee. Lunch might have been whatever you could squeeze in during that day. Dinner wasn't terrible, but when you add up the whole day, your body really never got what it needed." {{/usCountry}}

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Bobby highlighted that when evening arrives, the body begins to demand the nutrients it missed during the day. "The pantry isn't calling your name because you're weak," he shared, adding, “Sometimes it's because your body's been whispering all day, and you're just finally quiet enough to hear it.” Also read | Dietician reveals the 3 benefits of eating dinner by 7 pm for Indians, warns against late night meals

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The power of protein

According to Bobby, the single biggest missing element in most people's daytime nutrition is protein. "Protein is the most filling macronutrient," he noted, adding, "It helps you stay satisfied longer than meals built around refined carbs or snack foods. When you don't get enough throughout the day, it's not unusual for your appetite to feel louder at night once everything slows down."

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To curb night-time cravings, Bobby advised focusing on proactive meal planning during the day rather than relying on sheer willpower at night: "Instead of trying to be stronger tonight, just look at tomorrow. Build your breakfast around protein, include it at lunch, and make sure your dinner has enough protein, too. You'd be surprised about how many things you don't crave when you eat enough protein."

Rethinking your relationship with food

Bobby encouraged people to shift their mindset from restriction to proper nourishment: "Sometimes the answer isn't eating less — it's eating what your body needed in the first place," he explained, adding, "Remember, your health is not a phase, it's a priority."

More about the expert

Bobby is an Atlanta-based fat loss and strength trainer known for sharing practical fitness hacks, realistic dietary advice, and cardio optimisation tips on social media via Coach Bobby on Instagram.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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