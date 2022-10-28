6 tips to consume more protein in your everyday diet

When you think of protein, you shouldn't only think about high-performing athletes and bodybuilders.⁣⁣ Everyone can benefit greatly from eating more protein especially when your goal is to lose weight. Protein is the most filling macronutrient and it can help prevent overeating as it keeps you full for a long period of time. It also helps maintain and build muscle mass. If you are struggling with hunger during your weight loss journey, try having some protein with each meal. Once you add more protein to your diet, you will notice that your chances of overeating will be lower.⁣⁣ (Also read: High protein superfoods you can easily include in daily diet )

Vatche Shakarian, Weight Loss Coach, shared some helpful tips to consume more protein in your diet in his Instagram post.

1. Prep your protein ahead of time

Batch cooking your protein for the week is one of the best ways to hit your protein goals. Cooking up protein every night is tedious and time-consuming. Take some time out of your week to prepare your protein ahead of time.

2. Start your day with some protein

Start your day with a higher protein breakfast. This can be a great way to get a 'headstart' on reaching your protein goal. If you wait until the end of the day to eat a lot of protein, it doesn't always end up well.

3. Eat larger portions of protein

One of the easiest ways to eat more protein is to simply eat a larger portion of whichever food you're eating. Are you eating some lean meat with your dinner? Add another piece or scoop. Do you only eat 1-2 eggs? Add in some egg whites or have some more eggs.

4. Look for convenient sources

If you are crunched for time, or just don't want to cook, there are convenient sources of protein out there. Tuna packets, rotisserie chicken, protein powder/shakes, lentil soup, greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, beef jerky, etc. Convenient or healthy food sources can easily fulfil your protein requirements.

5. Eat leaner sources of protein

If you want to hit your protein goal but stay in your calorie range, opt for leaner sources of protein. Lean meat, low-fat dairy, lentils, protein shakes, egg whites, etc. are all lean sources of protein. These sources of protein will be lower in calories, so you can eat more of them.

6. Eat protein with each meal

Let's say your goal is to eat 100 grams of protein. If you barely eat any protein for breakfast and lunch, you're gonna have to make up for it during dinner. Which isn't fun or easy. Aim to have 25-35 grams of protein per meal to help you stay full. It's not easy, but it's totally doable.

Eating more protein might seem difficult, but if you apply these tips, it will make it a lot easier. Eating enough protein really comes down to planning and prepping. Find some protein sources you enjoy eating, and throw them into your meals.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

⁣⁣