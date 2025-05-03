Fitness trainer shows how her body changed after she began ‘working out like a woman vs working out like a man’

UK-based fitness coach Georgia Weibel swears by her 'game-changing method' to stay in shape. In a March 29 video she posted on Instagram, she spoke about it and how it 'transformed her body, energy, and hormones'. She recalled she would earlier ‘punish’ herself with 'brutal HIIT workouts' but after she incorporated Pilates and strength training tailoured to her menstrual cycle into her routine, she experienced several benefits. Also read | Fitness everyday: When you should exercise during your menstrual cycle Georgia Weibel got honest about the changes in her body and overall health after she switched from intense workouts to exercising based on her menstrual cycle. (Instagram/ Georgia Weibel)

‘My body was begging me to stop’

In her post titled 'Working out like a man vs working out like a woman', Georgia shared how her 'skin cleared, energy skyrocketed, mood stabilised, and body finally felt safe' after she switched up her workout game.

Sharing details of her fitness journey, she said, “I thought I was doing everything right… but my body was begging me to stop. In 2021, I was stuck in a cycle I couldn’t escape… exhausted, inflamed, craving sugar, battling relentless breakouts, and feeling completely disconnected from my body. My periods were unpredictable, my anxiety was through the roof, and no matter how hard I pushed, I wasn’t seeing results.”

How did she ‘work out like a man’?

Georgia added: “I punished myself with brutal HIIT workouts, skipped meals to ‘stay lean’, relied on caffeine to power through, and ignored every red flag my body was sending me. Society told me to be disciplined, work harder, do more… but all I got in return was burnout. By 2023, I hit a breaking point. I refused to keep living in survival mode. I started researching, experimenting, and actually listening to my body. And that’s when I found cycle syncing. For the first time, everything clicked. My energy wasn’t meant to be the same every day. My hormones weren’t my enemy… they were my superpower.”

How does she ‘work out like a woman’?

Instead of fighting against them, Georgia said she 'started working with them'. She shared the three things she did differently now:

⦿ “I swapped HIIT for Pilates and strength training designed for my cycle,” she said.

⦿ “I nourished my body instead of depriving it,” she added.

⦿ “I embraced rest without guilt,” Georgia also said.

She concluded, “And in return? My skin cleared, my energy skyrocketed, my mood stabilised, and my body finally felt safe. Now in 2025, I move in sync with my body, not against it. I fuel, train, and live in alignment with my cycle. And I created a powerful method to help you do the same.”

Click here to learn all about a 2023 study that analyses women's exercise performance across their menstrual cycles.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.