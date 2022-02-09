Five proven ginger-based hair care routines to combat dandruff

One of the most unwelcome visitors during the winter season can be the itchy dandruff flakes that infest our scalp. From completely natural to store-bought medicines, there are multiple remedies for the condition out there in the market. Each seems to treat dandruff in varying degrees depending on the severity of the individual’s condition. But did you know that many people swear by ginger to treat dandruff?

Ginger, also known as adrak, is a common spice in South Asia, particularly in Indian households. It is well-known for being an excellent cure for a variety of health issues, in addition to being a popular food ingredient.

Because of its antioxidants, it is effective in combating inflammation in the body. This is how ginger can boost immunity while also enhancing skin quality. This miracle root, on the other hand, could be a great beauty ingredient as well.

Because of its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, ginger juice can be used to treat skin and scalp infections. Ginger juice can help your scalp regain its health and may even aid with itchy scalp and dandruff. It's an age-old therapy for dandruff. So, if you're tired of spending money on hair products, give this natural remedy a try. Ginger juice can be used to prevent hair loss, as dandruff is a common cause of hair loss.

<strong>Also, read: Get rid of dandruff naturally by including these foods to your diet</strong>

5 ginger based remedies to treat dandruff

Here's how to banish stubborn and itchy flakes from your scalp:

1. Ginger juice spot treatment

A potent ingredient with great antifungal and antiseptic properties, using the ginger extract by itself can be extremely beneficial to get rid of stubborn dandruff. Additionally, the juice provides various other benefits, such as improving the pH level and improving blood circulation of the scalp. A cotton ball soaked in ginger juice can be used to spot treat dry and scaly patches on the scalp. The juice can also be mixed with other actives such as lemon juice, to increase the antifungal benefits.

2. Ginger-based shampoo or cleanser

For those who think applying ginger juice on the scalp might be an overkill, a ginger-based shampoo might be the next best bet. For this treatment, add a spoonful of ginger juice to a coin-sized amount of sulphate-free shampoo. Wash your hair with this mix enriched with the goodness of ginger. The shampoo would not only get rid of the dandruff flakes, but also cleanses the hair of any other dirt and makes your tresses healthy.

3. Ginger juice-infused oil

Hair oils have always been a tested and proven substance to increase hair health, and are extremely versatile. In this sense, ginger can be infused in a carrier oil such as essential oils. Therefore, a ginger-infused oil can help keep dandruff at bay for the longer haul.

This method is as simple as steeping some ginger along with a carrier oil such as coconut oil. The oil can be preserved for many days. Using it regularly can ward off dandruff for good.

<strong>Also, read: 3 DIY hair rinses for healthy scalp and shiny hair</strong>

4. Ginger-based hair rinse

We have all heard of and definitely tested out the immensely popular apple cider vinegar, and rice water hair rinses. But, what would be even more effective, is combining the benefits of apple cider vinegar and rice water with ginger to treat dandruff. This effective scalp rinse will cleanse out all the dandruff from the hair while restoring hair health and shine.

5. Hair mask

Hair masks are meant to induce moisture and reduce the effects of pollution and heat damage on the hair. Mixing an active ingredient such as ginger extract to your hair mask can help multiply the effects majorly, such as by combating dandruff. A mask such as this combines dual benefits in one, thereby providing maximum nourishment for the hair from the inside out !

Let’s be honest, ginger is a potent ingredient. One only has to treat their scalp once a week with any of the aforementioned remedies to heal a dandruff-infested, itchy scalp. But not, everything at once because you need to give your scalp the time to adjust to the treatment itself.

However, if the condition persists, it is probably an indication of a bacterial infection. In such situations, it is of best interest to visit a medical practitioner and value their expert advice.

(This article is written by Shifa Khan. For more health-related content visit, <i><strong>HealthShots.com</strong></i>)