Following all-animal, protein-rich meal plan? Beware of 3 biggest mistakes you could be making on carnivore diet

Weight loss journeys involve several diet plans, as a fitness goal is not a one-way road. One such plan is the carnivore diet, which consists solely of animal-based foods. This is a protein-rich diet. But before integrating it into your fitness plan, it's important to know about the common mistakes that may make it less potent. To see better efficiency of carnivore diet, you need to follow certain rules.

Carnivoreray, who regularly shares tips and tricks on weight loss and carnivore diets, took to Instagram and shared a reel which elaborated on the 3 big mistakes to look out for.

1. Not enough salt or electrolytes

Many frequently neglect salt and essential electrolytes when they minimally season the animal protein. But salt contains many important nutrients like potassium, magnesium and sodium. The Carnivore diet was predominant in ancient times, but the minerals were present in streams and springs from which they drank. This didn't necessitate salt as much, but in modern day it's a must as water is filtered from these salts.

Ray said, “It's incredibly easy to get dehydrated on carnivore, when you aren't consuming carbs, your body will shed itself of water weight, without proper minerals, you may find yourself with a headache, dizzy, fatigue, you may even have heart palpitations. A lot of humans aren't drinking water from creeks and springs anymore. Most of the water we drink today is depleted of the minerals, we otherwise would be getting, so you'll want a quality salt."

Animal protein is predominant in a carnivore diet.

2. Weighing yourself every day

With the anticipation for immediate results after being on a diet like carnivore, one may weigh themselves daily, but this is a mistake one should avoid.

Ray explained, “ Second mistake is weighing yourself every day or expecting immediate results. Some see immediate results, if you don't, it's okay. Carnivore's not a miracle diet, not gonna wake up and be skinny. Your autoimmune issues are not gonna disappear the second you touch meet.”

3. Not enough fats

In pursuit of losing ‘fats’, all the fats are actively cut out from the diet. But healthy fats are important and not using them while cooking your meat is a mistake, Ray too pointed out.

He said, “I know it's weird, cooking meats in butter and animal fat. While you can eat chicken breast or just super lean meat, I'd opt for fattier cuts like chicken thighs.” He explained that even if you’re eating lean meats, it's important to add butter, ghee, or tallow, as the body relies on fat for energy.

