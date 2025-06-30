Food poisoning versus appendicitis: Doctor shares how to spot the differences

Appendicitis and food poisoning can present with similar symptoms, especially stomach pain, making it challenging to distinguish between the two. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sanjay Khanna, co-chairman - Manipal Institute of Gastroenterology, hepato-biliary and pancreatic sciences, Manipal Hospitals Dwarka said, “Food poisoning can be alarming, especially if you are worried it might be something far more serious, like appendicitis. Appendicitis can affect everyone but is most observed in the age range of 5 to 45. The broad spectrum of age groups with the similarity in symptoms makes it difficult to determine the exact cause of abdominal pain.” Also read | Experiencing a burning pain in your stomach? Doctor says it can be ulcers; here’s why they happen Here's how you can know if food poisoning or appendicitis is causing stomach pain.(pexels)

What is appendicitis?

The appendix is a tube-shaped tissue in the lower-right region of the abdomen. It helps the immune system when you are young, but the body no longer relies on it when you are an adult. Appendicitis is a condition that occurs when the appendix is blocked. In this condition, you may get symptoms like abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and low-grade fever.

Common digestive issues include stomach pain, bloating, heartburn. (Shutterstock)

Food poisoning and its indicators

Food poisoning is an illness caused by germs in food or beverages that you might have consumed. Symptoms start showing up within hours or sometimes several days after eating the food. You may experience stomach pain, fever, or loose stools.

How to spot the differences?

Onset: Food poisoning usually comes on quickly after eating contaminated food while appendicitis pain often starts around the belly button and moves to the lower right abdomen over several hours.

Pain type: Food poisoning feels like general cramps all over the abdomen, while appendicitis leads to a sharp, sudden localized pain that gets worse with movement, coughing, or pressing on the area.

Impact: Food poisoning symptoms usually show mild or no fever, which subside within 3 days, but the appendix may cause low-grade fever, especially as it worsens. Also read | Digestion troubles in summer? Causes and tips to keep your stomach happy

“Antibiotics or other light medication are used to treat food poisoning, while minimally invasive surgeries like Laparoscopic Appendectomy are commonly used for appendicitis,” added Dr. Sanjay Khanna.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.