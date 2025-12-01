Vitamin B12 assists the body in producing DNA and red blood cells, which leads to a better immune system and healthy nerve function. While it is recommended that adults consume 2.4 micrograms of B12 daily, pregnant women must have at least 2.6 micrograms of B12 daily. Here is a list of foods that contain Vitamin B12, per Health.com. Foods rich in Vitamin B12(Unsplash)

Clams

There are 84.1 micrograms of vitamin B12 in three ounces of cooked clams. Clams are rich in potassium and contain the greatest concentration of vitamin B12 of any food. They taste well in stews, soups, and pasta dishes. When fresh clamshells are tapped, they will either close or close if they are slightly open. To prepare, either boil them for around five minutes after the shells open, or steam them until they crack open.

Seaweed

An amount of 30 to 60 micrograms of vitamin B12 is in 100 grams of dried purple layer. Iodine, which is necessary for thyroid function, is also abundant in seaweed. Savor the umami flavor of dried seaweed as a snack, garnish, or add to a pasta meal.

Oysters

24.5 micrograms of vitamin B12 is found in three ounces of cooked oysters, which contain more zinc than any other food. An excellent appetizer, oysters are also great for the immune system, wound healing, and body development.

Nutritional yeast

There are 24 micrograms of vitamin B12 in three tablespoons of nutritional yeast. Nutritional yeast, which is a vegan source of protein and other B vitamins, tastes best on popcorn, kale chips, or pasta dishes.

Mussels

20.4 micrograms of vitamin B12 are in three ounces of cooked mussels. Additionally, mussels have protein, potassium, vitamin C, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Crab

Crab meat has vitamins A, B, and C, and magnesium. Make crab cakes for an appetizer or add crabmeat to salads or seafood soup. In three ounces of crab meat, there are 7.6 micrograms of vitamin B12.

Sardines

Sardines are packed with calcium. They are also a great source of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. Health’s contributing nutrition editor, Cynthia Sass, said: "Sardines are great in a marinara sauce over spaghetti squash”. There are 7.6 micrograms of vitamin B12 in three ounces of sardines.

Trout

There are 5.4 micrograms of vitamin B12 in three ounces of wild rainbow trout. Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D are abundant in fatty fish like trout. Both nutrients combat inflammation and support brain function. According to Sass, "Trout is great grilled with a little extra virgin olive oil.” "Serve it alongside garlic-sautéed spinach and a baked sweet potato," she adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.