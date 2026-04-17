Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist shares benefits of including karela in regular diet: Rich in micronutrients, fibre…

Taking to Instagram on April 16, Dr Vatsya claimed that karela can very well be considered the “king of vegetables.” He went on to explain why it should be incorporated into the regular diet, and how best to do it.

Karela or bitter gourd is a common vegetable found in desi households which are as loved by adults as it is hated by children. While the bitter taste may not appeal to many people, it is in fact a nutritional powerhouse that offers multiple health benefits, according to Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

Health benefits of karela Because of its bitter taste, the consumption of karela is considered to be good for diabetes. This is less of a conscious decision for many, rather something that has been shaped by the association of sweets with the chronic condition. However, the perception is close to the truth in the case of bitter guard.

As Dr Vatysa stated, “Karela or bitter gourd is often ignored because of its taste. However, it is extremely beneficial for our metabolic health. It contains compounds like charantin and polypeptide-p that regulate blood glucose level, improve insulin sensitivity, and control sugar spikes.”

The benefits of karela are not limited to individuals diagnosed with diabetes, shared the gastroenterologist. The micronutrients present in karela make it beneficial for healthy individuals as well.

“Karela also shows strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which reduce chronic inflammation and oxidative stress,” shared Dr Vatsya. “It is rich in vitamin C, fibre and micronutrients, which help with gut motility, liver function and digestion. Regular intake shows improvement in lipid profile and cholesterol level.”

How to incorporate karela in regular diet While karela provides various health benefits, it does not do any good to overeat the vegetable or continuously chug it down in juice form. To make the most of the bitter guard, moderation is key.

“It is important to note that overdosing on karela juice or blind use is not beneficial for health,” stated Dr Vatsya. “The best approach is that it should be a part of the regular balanced diet; lightly cooked or karela juice in controlled portions is the way to go.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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