Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist warns ‘chia seeds are not for everyone’; shares who should avoid this popular superfood

Chia seeds are everywhere these days, from smoothies to breakfast bowls, everyone seems to be raving about them. Packed with fibre, protein, and omega-3s, they’re often called a superfood. But are they really good for everyone? Gastroenterologist highlights risks of chia seeds for those with health conditions. (Freepik)

Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, in his October 23 Instagram post, explains why chia seeds might not suit every diet and who should be careful.(Also read: Dehradun gastroenterologist warns you should never depend on ‘tea or coffee’ for morning bowel movements )

“Stop overhyping chia seeds. Certain groups of people need to be extra careful with them,” says Dr Vatsya. He further breaks down who should approach chia seeds with caution:

1. People with high blood pressure

Dr Vatsya points out that chia seeds are rich in potassium and omega-3s, which can affect blood pressure and heart function. Those with high blood pressure should monitor their intake carefully.

2. People on blood thinners

“For people taking medications like aspirin, the omega-3 content in chia seeds can further thin the blood and increase the risk of bleeding,” he explains.

3. Those with digestive issues

According to Dr Vatsya, if you already suffer from bloating, gas, or IBS, chia seeds can worsen stomach cramps and discomfort.

4. Kidney patients

“Chia seeds contain high levels of potassium and phosphorus, which can be harmful for patients with kidney problems. Such individuals should avoid chia seeds completely,” he explains.

Dr Vatsya concludes, “While chia seeds can be beneficial for many, they are not a one-size-fits-all superfood. Knowing your health condition and consulting a doctor can help you enjoy them safely without any risks.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.