Fri, Oct 24, 2025
Dehradun gastroenterologist warns you should never depend on ‘tea or coffee’ for morning bowel movements

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Oct 24, 2025 08:16 am IST

If you depend on tea or coffee every morning to stay ‘regular,’ it could harm your gut. Dehradun gastroenterologist Dr Susheel Sharma explains why.

For many people, the day doesn’t truly begin until that first cup of tea or coffee hits the system. It’s comforting, energising, and for some, even the only way to “get things moving.” But if you find yourself depending on your morning caffeine fix to stimulate bowel movements, your gut might be trying to tell you something.

Dr. Sharma warns that relying on caffeine for bowel movements can disrupt gut health.(Freepik)

Dr Susheel Sharma, Gastroenterologist, Therapeutic GI Endoscopist, and Liver Physician based in Dehradun, shares in his October 22 Instagram post why using caffeine as a laxative isn’t healthy in the long run. (Also read: AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 early signs of nutrient deficiency: ‘If you constantly feel cold…’ )

Is your morning cuppa really helping your gut

“The tea you drink stimulates your colon, and over time, you start depending on it. You feel like you can’t go without it,” says Dr Sharma. He adds, “But tea and coffee contain caffeine, which increases acid secretion, especially when consumed on an empty stomach. This can irritate the stomach’s inner lining and, in the long run, increase the chances of acidity, bloating, and even conditions like IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome).”

What should you do instead of reaching for caffeine

Dr Sharma explains that when your body becomes conditioned to caffeine for stimulation, it can weaken the natural urge for bowel movement, disrupting gut health over time.

“Instead of reaching for tea or coffee first thing in the morning, start your day with a glass of warm water or eat something light,” advises Dr Sharma. “It not only helps hydrate your body after hours of sleep but also kickstarts digestion in a more natural and healthy way.”

So, the next time you crave that early-morning cup to feel “awake” or “regular,” it might be worth checking whether your body is relying more on caffeine than its natural rhythm. Your gut will thank you in the long run.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

