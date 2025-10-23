Florida gastroenterologist shares 6 chia pudding breakfast recipes that will make your gut happy: Which one's your fav?

Chia seeds have become the ultimate breakfast trend - and for good reason. These tiny powerhouses are packed with fibre, protein, and omega-3s, making them a nutritious and satisfying way to start the day. When turned into creamy chia puddings, they deliver the perfect blend of taste and texture - indulgent like dessert, yet wholesome enough for breakfast. Try out these nutritious and filling chia pudding recipes.(Pinterest)

Also Read | Florida gastroenterologist shares 7 fruits and vegetables that boost liver health: Cranberries, watermelon and more

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas, and nutrition, has shared six chia pudding breakfast recipes on his October 23 Instagram post, that feel like indulgent, creamy desserts but are in fact nourishing, gut-friendly, and excellent for digestion.

1. Coconut mango chia pudding

This creamy, tropical chia pudding makes for a refreshing and filling breakfast, and makes two servings.

Ingredients:

½ cup lite coconut milk

¼ cup Greek yoghurt (use coconut Greek yoghurt to make it lactose-free)

4 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp shredded coconut

¾ cup fresh mango (chopped) [for topping]

Process:

Mix all the ingredients in a jar, stir well and refrigerate overnight. Top with freshly chopped mango.

2. Coffee chia pudding

This recipe serves two and offers a luxuriously smooth, richly flavoured breakfast, packed with bold taste that can replace your usual morning caffeine fix.

Ingredients:

¾ cup Greek yoghurt (use thick dairy-free yoghurt to make it lactose-free)

½ cup brewed coffee

2 tbsp chia seeds

1-2 tbsp maple syrup

A pinch of salt

A dash of cinnamon

Cocoa powder / espresso drizzle [for topping]

Process:

Mix all ingredients in a jar, still well and refrigerate overnight. Top it with cocoa powder or a drizzle of espresso.

Blueberry chia pudding is rich in antioxidants.(Pinterest)

3. Blueberry chia pudding

Loaded with antioxidants, this recipe makes for a sweet and tangy breakfast, serving two.

Ingredients:

½ cup blueberries

¾ cup Greek yoghurt (use dairy-free Greek yoghurt to make it lactose-free)

2 tsp maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla

3 tbsp chia seeds

Extra blueberries / dark chocolate shavings [for topping]

Process:

Blend the blueberries with Greek yoghurt, maple syrup and vanilla. Stir in the chia seeds and refrigerate overnight. Top with the extra blueberries or some dark chocolate shavings.

4. Matcha Latte Chia Pudding

If you are a matcha maniac - try this earthy, creamy and lightly sweet breakfast recipe which makes two servings.

Ingredients:

2 tsp matcha

1 cup oat milk (use protein oat milk for extra creaminess)

¼ cup chia seeds

½ tbsp maple syrup

Raspberries and almonds [for topping]

Process:

Whisk the matcha powder in oat milk until you get a smooth mixture. Stir in the chia seeds and maple syrup, and refrigerate overnight. Top with raspberries and almonds.

This raspberry chia pudding is bright and tangy!(Pinterest)

5. Raspberry Chia Pudding

Try this bright, creamy, and perfectly tangy chia pudding recipe - a refreshing breakfast that serves two and makes a wholesome, energising start to your day.

Ingredients:

½ cup raspberries

½ cup milk

¼ cup Greek yoghurt (use almond yoghurt to make it lactose-free)

3 tbsp chia seeds

1-2 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp vanilla

Extra raspberries and granola [for topping]

Process:

Mash the raspberries and mix with the other ingredients. Refrigerate overnight and top with more raspberries and granola.

6. Mango Chia Pudding

If you’re a mango lover, this thick, tropical, naturally sweet, and creamy breakfast is a must-try - it feels like dessert but is wholesome, fibre-rich, and wonderfully satisfying.

Ingredients:

1 large ripe mango

¾ cup Greek yoghurt (use coconut Greek yoghurt to make it lactose-free)

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla

a pinch of salt

½ cup chia seeds

Extra mango pieces [for topping]

Process:

Purée the mango and combine it with the remaining ingredients in a bowl, mixing until well blended. Layer it with mango purée and refrigerate overnight. Top with extra chopped mangoes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.