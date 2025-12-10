Fortis gastroenterologist reveals if Alia Bhatt's favourite meal actually reduces bloating, is great for your gut health

Did you know, one of Alia Bhatt's favourite meals is dahi chawal (curd rice)? In an old interview with Dr Sanket Bhosale, on his show Baba Ki Chowki, Alia had once revealed that she loves eating dahi chawal with tadka. One of Alia Bhatt's favourite meal is dahi chawal.

This staple Indian meal is often eaten regularly in Indian households. However, according to Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj with over 10 years of experience, the dish is not just nostalgia on a plate; it’s gut science in action, which is why the actor swears by it.

Why is dahi chawal great for your body?

In a video shared on September 25, Dr Vatsya explained why, like Alia, you should also be including dahi chawal in your diet. The gastroenterologist listed various benefits of eating the dish in the post, including: it helps calm acidity, bloating, and inflammation, supports digestion, and is packed with B12, calcium, and protein.

Let's learn more about the benefits of eating this simple dish, as suggested by Dr Vatsya:

1. Regulates gut inflammation

According to Dr Vatsya, dahi chawal is not just a comfort food; it is a clinically smart staple food that contains probiotics and cooling-resistant starches, which work together to regulate gut inflammation.

2. Calms acidity, bloating, and inflammation

He added that if you experience acidity, bloating, or a burning sensation after every meal, then curd rice is the best and most readily available option to maintain a healthy gut.

3. Increases butyrate production

Moreover, dahi chawal increases short-chain fatty acids in your gut, such as butyrate, which reduces inflammation, controls harmful bacteria, supports digestion, and immunity.

4. Source of calcium and protein

This dish is also a good source of calcium and protein, which are essential for maintaining immunity, supporting brain function, and promoting bone health.

5. Good meal after the antibiotics course

Lastly, it is a naturally cooling, calming, and grounding meal. Especially after a course of antibiotics, it is an ideal meal for your gut healing. “Whether after antibiotics or as a light meal, curd rice truly proves that comfort food can be powerful medicine,” Dr Vatsya added.

When to have the dish?

According to Dr Vatsya, you can have dahi chawal for breakfast or a light dinner. “It is not only a comfort food but also a medicine,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.