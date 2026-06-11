From glass skin to skin longevity: Dermatologist reveal the 5 skincare trends expected to dominate summer 2026

According to Geetanjali, reactive skincare is on its way out. People are no longer waiting for fine lines or pigmentation to appear before doing something about them. Collagen preservation, hydration and preventive care are becoming everyday priorities. The thinking is simple: protect and strengthen the skin before damage becomes visible, not after.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetanjali Shetty, Dermatologist, Mumbai, shared skincare trends that will dominate summer 2026.

The way people think about skincare is changing. Chasing an instant glow or jumping on the latest trend is losing its appeal; in its place, there's a real shift toward understanding what actually keeps skin healthy over time. This summer, the focus falls on skin longevity, barrier repair and newer laser technologies. Less about aesthetics, more about science.

The warmer months bring their own set of problems. Heat, pollution and UV exposure are showing up as pigmentation, uneven tone, tanning and general dullness, and the demand for effective solutions has followed. Geetanjali highlighted that Q-switched lasers, resurfacing treatments and skin clarity devices are seeing a surge in interest, particularly because most come with minimal downtime.

People in their late 20s and early 30s are turning to aesthetic treatments earlier than previous generations, not out of insecurity, but out of awareness. “RF microneedling , HIFU and collagen-stimulating procedures are popular choices for maintaining skin firmness and elasticity well before visible ageing sets in,” said Geetanjali.

“ Glass skin hasn't disappeared, it's just matured,” said Geetanjali. The heavily layered, mirror-like finish that took over social media is being replaced by something more understated: healthy, hydrated skin that looks like itself, just better. Patients are less interested in a dramatic result and more focused on real, lasting improvement in texture and tone.

5. The return to barrier health The era of aggressive exfoliation is fading. Gentler routines built around hydration, antioxidants and sunscreen are taking over and for good reason. A healthy, intact skin barrier isn't just a trend; it's the foundation everything else is built on.

This summer, the conversation around skincare is quieter and more considered. Summer 2026 is less about chasing temporary trends and more about achieving healthier skin through prevention, consistency, and treatments based on scientific evidence.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.