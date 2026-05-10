From no carbs at night to daily movement: Woman reveals the lifestyle changes that helped her drop from 67 kg to 53 kg

Weight loss is often associated with crash diets and intense exercise, but these are not the only factors. While following a diet and exercise routine, it is also important to make lifestyle changes so that your routine works for you. Srishti Krishnan, a lifestyle blogger and a social media content creator, in an Instagram post dated April 3, 2026, shared the everyday habits that made her lose around 14 kilos.

Lifestyle habits that help lose weight.(Unsplash)

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1. Balance junk food

Undoubtedly, junk food can be one of the biggest hurdles in a weight loss journey. However, Srishti highlighted that she never completely cut it out, as she believed such restrictions were not sustainable in the long run. Also, curbing the cravings can push individuals to binge eat. She said, “If I wanted a burger, I ate the burger. Killing the craving completely always made me binge later. Eat it, enjoy it, move on.”

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Movement is non-negotiable {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Movement is non-negotiable {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There is no alternative to physical activity. Srishti mentioned that she ensures to walk, even for 15 minutes every day, without making it a pressure. “No pressure on hitting 10k steps. Some days it was 2k. Still showed up. That’s it,” said Srishti. 3. No carbs at night (or very little) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no alternative to physical activity. Srishti mentioned that she ensures to walk, even for 15 minutes every day, without making it a pressure. “No pressure on hitting 10k steps. Some days it was 2k. Still showed up. That’s it,” said Srishti. 3. No carbs at night (or very little) {{/usCountry}}

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Carbs are not bad, but timings matter. Swapping carbs like rice and roti for eggs, paneer, dal, or chicken at home for dinner actually helped her lose weight, and she woke up feeling lighter.

4. Slow eating

Slow eating is a very small habit, but it has a significant impact on your body. Srishti said, “I used to finish my plate in 5 minutes. Slowing down literally helped me eat less because my body finally had time to say, okay that’s enough.”

Bad sleep habits or poor sleep can significantly impact your overall health. (Unsplash)

5. Water before every meal

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One full glass of water before every meal worked like magic for Srishti. It became one of those monumental habits that helped her shed 14 kilos.

6. Stop weighing

A weight loss journey can tempt you to weigh yourself every day to track your progress. However, Srishti highlighted that daily weigh-ins were making me spiral. She ensured to weigh herself once a week.

7. Fixed my sleep

Bad sleep habits or poor sleep can significantly impact your overall health and weight loss journey as well. Srishti highlighted that fixing her sleep helped her control her cravings and thus helped in weight loss.

8. Don’t wait for Monday to start

Most people wait for Monday to start, or don’t destroy your week because of one bad meal. Srishti ensured that despite a one bad day, she kept going, and that consistency made a significant difference.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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