From no carbs at night to daily movement: Woman reveals the lifestyle changes that helped her drop from 67 kg to 53 kg
Weight loss is not just about crash diets and exercise. Here are some small lifestyle habits to consider for speeding up your weight loss.
Weight loss is often associated with crash diets and intense exercise, but these are not the only factors. While following a diet and exercise routine, it is also important to make lifestyle changes so that your routine works for you. Srishti Krishnan, a lifestyle blogger and a social media content creator, in an Instagram post dated April 3, 2026, shared the everyday habits that made her lose around 14 kilos.
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1. Balance junk food
Undoubtedly, junk food can be one of the biggest hurdles in a weight loss journey. However, Srishti highlighted that she never completely cut it out, as she believed such restrictions were not sustainable in the long run. Also, curbing the cravings can push individuals to binge eat. She said, “If I wanted a burger, I ate the burger. Killing the craving completely always made me binge later. Eat it, enjoy it, move on.”
2. Movement is non-negotiable{{/usCountry}}
2. Movement is non-negotiable{{/usCountry}}
There is no alternative to physical activity. Srishti mentioned that she ensures to walk, even for 15 minutes every day, without making it a pressure. “No pressure on hitting 10k steps. Some days it was 2k. Still showed up. That’s it,” said Srishti.
3. No carbs at night (or very little){{/usCountry}}
There is no alternative to physical activity. Srishti mentioned that she ensures to walk, even for 15 minutes every day, without making it a pressure. “No pressure on hitting 10k steps. Some days it was 2k. Still showed up. That’s it,” said Srishti.
3. No carbs at night (or very little){{/usCountry}}
Carbs are not bad, but timings matter. Swapping carbs like rice and roti for eggs, paneer, dal, or chicken at home for dinner actually helped her lose weight, and she woke up feeling lighter.
4. Slow eating
Slow eating is a very small habit, but it has a significant impact on your body. Srishti said, “I used to finish my plate in 5 minutes. Slowing down literally helped me eat less because my body finally had time to say, okay that’s enough.”
5. Water before every meal
One full glass of water before every meal worked like magic for Srishti. It became one of those monumental habits that helped her shed 14 kilos.
6. Stop weighing
A weight loss journey can tempt you to weigh yourself every day to track your progress. However, Srishti highlighted that daily weigh-ins were making me spiral. She ensured to weigh herself once a week.
7. Fixed my sleep
Bad sleep habits or poor sleep can significantly impact your overall health and weight loss journey as well. Srishti highlighted that fixing her sleep helped her control her cravings and thus helped in weight loss.
8. Don’t wait for Monday to start
Most people wait for Monday to start, or don’t destroy your week because of one bad meal. Srishti ensured that despite a one bad day, she kept going, and that consistency made a significant difference.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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