Gallbladder and fatty liver nutritionist shares 'not restrictive' anti fatty liver diet: ‘Use food as medicine’

Olivia Haas, a gallbladder and fatty liver nutritionist, took to Instagram on May 21 to highlight some foods that can 'give your liver the raw materials it needs to heal, detox and thrive'. According to her, 'whether you are trying to save your gallbladder or support your liver after surgery', your liver needs real nourishment, 'not restrictive diets or calorie cutting'. Here's how to reverse fatty liver and support long-term liver health. Also read | Gallbladder cancer: Stages, causes, risk factors, signs and symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, prevention tips According to a nutritionist, instead of starving your liver, it's time to refuel it -- use food as medicine. (Freepik)

‘Liver needs real nourishment, not restrictive diets’

She wrote in her caption, “The anti-fatty liver diet: what to eat if you are on a journey to reverse fatty liver or improve liver health. Save this list next time you go grocery shopping and watch your health transform from the inside out!”

In the accompanying post, Olivia said, “Your liver is one of the most powerful, multitasking organs in your body, responsible for over 500 functions. It handles everything from detoxification, bile production, hormone processing, metabolism regulation, immune support, blood filtration to nutrient storage. It is truly a longevity organ – central to your energy, digestion and hormonal balance. Whether you are trying to save your gallbladder or support your live after surgery, here is the truth – your liver needs real nourishment, not restrictive diets or calorie cutting.”

'Instead of starving your liver, use food as medicine'

Olivia added, “The more toxins your liver is exposed to, the more nutrients to requires to keep functioning. So, instead of starving your liver, it's time to refuel it. Use food as medicine. Focus on nutrient-sense meals that give your liver the raw materials it needs to heal, detox and thrive.”

According to her, these are the top foods she prioritises weekly to reverse fatty liver and support long-term liver health:

1. Soluble fibre

Olivia said, “Fibre helps to bind to toxins, excess waste, hormones and cholesterol removing toxins from the body. It helps lower blood sugar and insulin resistance. it also promotes good gut bacteria and promotes regular bowel movements. Include gluten-free oats, lentils, beans, acacia...”

2. Bitter food

According to Olivia, “Bitter foods help stimulate bile flow, support liver detoxification via bile, and improve fat digestion. Include arugula, dandelion, radish, and radicchio.”

3. B vitamins

“Your liver loves nutrient-dense B-vitamin-rich foods. B vitamins support methylation, detoxification, fat metabolism and bile flow. include lean animal protein sources, wild caught fish, eggs and dark leafy vegetables,” she said.

4. Cruciferous veggies

Olivia added, “Rich in sulforaphane which supports liver detoxification and promotes glutathione production – the liver's main antioxidant juice. Include broccoli sprouts, cabbage and broccoli.”

5. Antioxidants

She said, “They help repair the liver, aid in detoxification and protect the liver from oxidative stress. Include citrus fruits, green tea, dark berries, and dark leafy greens.”

6. Amino acids

According to Olivia, “Amino acids support liver detoxification, help rebuild liver cells, conjugate bile production and glutathione production. Include lean animal protein, wild-caught fish.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.