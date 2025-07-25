Gastroenterologist reveals 6 unmissable reasons why you should eat makhana, shares ideal portion size

Makhana has been seeing a surge in popularity as a snack option, especially as people become more health-conscious and mindful of what they eat. It was once a considered a niche food, typically eaten during fasting, especially during Navratri, but is now going mainstream because of its robust nutritional profile, which is benefical to the health. Makhana is becoming the go-to snack for health-conscious people.(Shutterstock)

According to the Healthy Snacking Report published by Indian snacks brand Farmley, over 65 per cent of survey respondents revealed that makhana is their go-to Indian superfood. This data from the report showcases consumers' eating patterns and preferences for snacks. With urban life moving at an insane, breakneck speed, people with hectic schedules, whether at work or during their commute, often prefer healthy, on-the-go snacks. It’s a far better alternative to ultra-processed foods like potato chips or grabbing burgers from fast-food chain outlets at metro stations.

Weighing in on the benefits of makhana as a snack, Dr Sudeep Khanna, senior consultant of gastroenterology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle that makhana is a light snack that supports digestion.

He said, “With growing awareness around health and nutrition, more consumers today are reaching for snacks that not only satisfy cravings but also support long-term digestive wellness. Makhana, or fox nuts, is one such traditional ingredient that has made a significant comeback in modern diets. I often recommend it to individuals seeking a snack that is light on the stomach, nutritionally rich, and easy to digest.”

6 key benefits of eating makhana

With gut wellness being one of the top priorities because of gut health being connected to other body functions, whether through the gut-brain axis or gut-immunity, it's important to prioritise gut-friendly foods.

Dr Khanna listed out 6 benefits of makhana:

High in dietary fibre: Supports regular bowel movements and helps prevent constipation - a common issue in sedentary, urban lifestyles. Low in saturated fat and cholesterol: A heart-friendly option that is gentle on the digestive system. Rich in antioxidants (flavonoids): Helps reduce inflammation in the gut, potentially benefiting conditions like IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) and gastritis. Gluten-free: A safe and nutritious choice for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. Low glycemic index: Provides sustained energy, making it suitable for diabetics and those managing insulin resistance. Magnesium and potassium: Support gut motility and help maintain electrolyte balance.



How much makhana should you ideally eat?

As healthy as something may be, it doesn’t mean you can turn a blind eye to portion control. Just because a food is nutritious doesn’t give you a free pass to overeat; it’s still vital to consume it in moderation.

Dr Khanna highlighted the ideal consumption that's within safe limits and said, "A moderate intake of around 30 to 40 grams per day, consumed three to five times a week, is generally considered ideal to gain its nutritional benefits without excessive caloric intake.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.