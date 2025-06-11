Gastroenterologist shares 4 warning signs of liver damage you should never miss: ‘Swollen belly to pain in…’

Gastroenterologist and liver specialist Dr Joseph Salhab highlighted the warning signs of liver damage in an Instagram video he posted on February 12. He listed four things that you need to look out for, and stressed that the first one is a sign that you shouldn't miss. Let's find out the signs that the gastroenterologist shared: The 4 warning signs can indicate whether you have a healthy liver or not. (Freepik)

1. Yellow skin and eyes

According to Dr Salhab, jaundice and scleral icterus, which means yellowing of the skin and the eyes, are very serious signs of liver damage. He stressed that it is one warning signal that you should never ignore. “It should definitely prompt you to get seen by your nearest healthcare provider,” he advised.

2. Swollen belly

The gastroenterologist stated that swelling and bloating of the belly that just won't go away is a sign that your liver is not functioning properly. “This can be due to something called fluid buildup, which is called ascites. When the liver is not working correctly, you tend to build up fluid in areas such as the belly and even the legs,” he explained.

3. Nausea and vomiting

Nausea and vomiting that just won't go away, and you can't keep anything down, especially if it's worse after a night of drinking, are another warning sign of liver damage.

4. Right upper belly pain

Lastly, right upper belly pain that just won't go away is another sign of liver damage. “This can be caused due to something called hepatitis, which means inflammation of the liver. Secondary to things such as a viral infection or even alcohol poisoning,” the gastroenterologist explained.

Dr Salhab stressed that, other than these 4 warning signs, there are a lot of other different causes for liver problems and liver damage. He also listed a few signs of liver inflammation you need to know:

1. Alcohol poisoning is a huge culprit.

2. Scarring and liver cirrhosis from fatty liver disease.

3. Viral causes include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

4. Drugs like alcohol, supplements, and various medications can also damage the liver.

5. Autoimmune issues such as autoimmune hepatitis, PBC, and PSC.

“Take care of your liver by watching what you put in your body and getting regular check-ups,” he advised. Here are 3 foods that Dr Salhab eats every morning for gut and liver health, including berries and coffee.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.