Harvard gastroenterologist shares his ‘no 1 tip as a liver specialist’: What he said about black coffee and beetroot

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH (gastroenterology and hepatology), often shares gut and liver health tips on social media to educate his followers on better health choices. On June 10, the Harvard and Stanford-trained doctor shared his number 1 liver health tip as a liver specialist. Dr Sethi said that small steps lead to big support for our liver health. (Freepik)

In the post, Dr Sethi said that small steps lead to big support for our liver health, and listed 4 things one should practise if they want to support their liver function. Let's find out the tips the gastroenterologist suggested:

1. No to alcohol and ultra-processed foods

Dr Sethi suggested cutting back on alcohol and ultra-processed foods. According to a January 2024 study, ultra-processed food intake was associated with adverse liver outcomes. The research found that higher intake of ultra-processed foods leads to an increased risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), liver cirrhosis or fibrosis, and severe hepatic illness.

2. Add 3 Bs

The Harvard-trained gastroenterologist suggested adding the 3 Bs to your daily diet. They are beetroot, broccoli, and berries. “They are all great for liver function,” Dr Saurabh said.

According to another gastroenterologist, Dr Joseph Salhab, berries, specifically blueberries, are great for liver health. Blueberries have a ton of antioxidants. “They contain a compound called pterostilbene, which is a very potent antioxidant, especially for the liver, and has been shown to have anti-ageing and anti-cancerous properties,” he explained.

3. Black coffee

Dr Sethi suggested drinking black coffee for improved liver health. “Drink black coffee if your body can tolerate it,” he suggested.

According to experts, black coffee has been shown to help with cognitive health, cardiovascular health, and liver health, especially in fatty liver disease. “It also decreases your risk of liver cancer,” he added.

4. Prioritise sleep

Prioritising your sleep not only improves your overall health but also leads to better liver function as your liver restores at night. A report by Max Healthcare suggests aiming for 7–9 hours of sleep each night to allow your body and liver to recover.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.