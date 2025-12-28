Getting Sunday blues? Know top hacks to stop dreading Monday and start the week strong

No matter how well the weekend has been, something inevitably changes the moment Sunday evening rolls in. An uneasy sense of dread begins to coil in as thoughts about the upcoming week take over. Monday typically ends up on the receiving end of this quiet resentment. Maybe thinking about the chase of deadlines, responsibilities, and returning to the usual routine is what is upsetting. Sunday evening onwards you probably hit this pose, contemplating about the upcoming week. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Being active at work is no longer just an option: New health initiatives at workplaces to promote wellness

But why does this emotional shift occur, that too so predictably, almost every other weekend? HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand why Sunday evenings feel emotionally heavy and what one can do to break this pattern.

Why does ‘Sunday Blues’ happen?

If you are very stressed at work, likely your Sunday dread will be worse. (Picture credit: Freepik)

So what causes the dip in energy Sunday evening onwards, even if you had an enjoyable weekend?

Dr Rahul Chandhok, senior consultant and head of psychiatry at Artemis Lite NFC, New Delhi, told HT Lifestyle that Sunday blues occur due to the brain's inherent tendency to anticipate future stress before it actually begins. This is particularly seen among employees who have Saturday off or have returned from a long weekend or break.

“Worrying about the future is one big reason. The brain starts to think about deadlines, unfinished work, responsibilities and stress as Sunday comes to an end,” the psychiatrist noted. So even in the absence of real stressful situations, the mind imagines what it is like to be under pressure again, which triggers that anxiety.

Dr Chandhok shared that if a person already experiences stress at work or school, they may begin to dread the pressure of the upcoming week. He added, "Another reason is anxiety that comes from stress at work or school. Sundays can make someone feel more overwhelmed, unhappy and unsupported in their daily life.”

The third contributor to Sunday Blues is the disruption of routine that happens over the weekend. The psychiatrist explained this, “People often don't sleep, eat and do things at the same time on weekends. When Sunday comes, the body and mind have a hard time getting back on a strict schedule, which makes them feel bad and tired.”

How can you break free of Sunday blues and begin a productive week?

Begin with team huddles. (Picture credit: Freepik)

So how can you reclaim your Mondays and not carry the lingering fatigue, stress of Sunday dread into the new week? Yes, Mondays may seem heavy, carrying a certain, unsaid weight.

But that doesn't mean the start of every week needs to begin on an uneasy note. Both employees, in their individual capacity, and management can work together to make Mondays better and shift the beginning of the week into something more productive, so you sulk less and smile more.

Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting and co-founder of the International Inclusion Alliance, shared with HT Lifestyle that the key lies in reframing Mondays as a motivation point rather than viewing them as a fear point.

Sharing what a double-edged sword Monday is, she added, “Mondays tend to be a day of rejuvenation following the weekend, but they also tend to be a day of exhaustion and estrangement." But things are changing for the better as workplaces are applying unique strategies and practices to foster engagement at the beginning of the week.

Shruti shared management led inirtiuatives along with what employees can do individually:

HR or management-led initiatives

Monday mindset huddles: Begin the week with brief, upbeat team huddles on goal alignment, hopes, and achievements. This fosters a positive culture and shared responsibility.

Flexible start options: To avoid early-week exhaustion, use flexible start times or ‘no meeting Mondays’ to institute a calm start to the week.

Learning Mondays: Spend an hour on interest generation and excitement in skill building, TED-style talks, or learning from one another.

Recognition rituals: To sustain motivation and appreciation, utilise Mondays to recognise individual and team achievements of the last week.

Wellness boosts: To infuse energy and a feeling of oneness, utilise mindfulness training, mini health checks, or breakfast sessions.

For employees individually

Plan ahead: Scheduling ahead of time, Friday's tasks and responsibilities may reduce the anxiety and make the Monday transition smoother.

Start positively: Set the tone for a positive start by employing gratitude journaling or inspiring music to begin the day.

Connect intentionally: Engaging in positive, friendly conversations with colleagues may create a sense of belonging and give spirits a boost overall.

Sunday Blue is a common phenomenon, but if you don't want to hate Mondays indefinitely, combining personal strategies with effective workplace practices can make the day a lot less stressful and much more motivating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.