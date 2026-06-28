Grey hair in your 20s, poor memory in your 30s? Neurologists explain whether chronic stress is making you age faster

Early greying in your 20s and struggling to remember things in your 30s can feel alarming, often prompting fears of premature ageing. While these changes don’t necessarily mean your body or brain is ageing faster than expected, chronic stress can influence several biological processes linked to healthy ageing. However, genetics, nutrition, sleep, lifestyle habits, and underlying medical conditions also play an important role. (Also read: Who needs cholesterol injections? Delhi cardiologist explains when they're recommended and how they reduce heart attack )

How stress affects the brain and body

Chronic stress and lifestyle habits impact memory and biological ageing. (Pexels )

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Dr Neha Pandita, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Unit Head, Clinical Lead, Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders, Fortis Hospital, Noida, shares with HT Lifestyle how chronic stress can disrupt multiple systems that support healthy brain and body function.

“While these signs aren’t necessarily signs of accelerated ageing, chronic stress can impact several biological processes related to how the body and brain age. Stress activates the body’s fight-or-flight response, releasing hormones that prepare us to deal with immediate challenges. However, when stress becomes chronic, prolonged exposure to these hormones can affect sleep quality, increase inflammation, alter metabolism, and impair brain function.”

She explains that the brain is particularly vulnerable to prolonged stress. “The brain is especially susceptible to chronic stress. Stress levels can affect areas such as the hippocampus, which is central to learning and memory. This may result in trouble concentrating, mental fatigue, or feeling like your memory isn’t as sharp as it once was.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Pandita adds that occasional forgetfulness among younger adults shouldn’t immediately be mistaken for premature brain ageing. “Stress won’t age the brain overnight, but chronic unmanaged stress can affect the systems that support healthy brain function. Many young people experiencing brain fog are also suffering from poor sleep, burnout, nutritional gaps, and constant digital stimulation. Similarly, occasional forgetfulness in your 20s or 30s doesn’t necessarily mean your brain is ageing faster. Memory can be affected by lack of sleep, multitasking, emotional stress, or simply a busy lifestyle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Pandita adds that occasional forgetfulness among younger adults shouldn’t immediately be mistaken for premature brain ageing. “Stress won’t age the brain overnight, but chronic unmanaged stress can affect the systems that support healthy brain function. Many young people experiencing brain fog are also suffering from poor sleep, burnout, nutritional gaps, and constant digital stimulation. Similarly, occasional forgetfulness in your 20s or 30s doesn’t necessarily mean your brain is ageing faster. Memory can be affected by lack of sleep, multitasking, emotional stress, or simply a busy lifestyle.” {{/usCountry}}

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While genetics is the main factor in early greying, stress contributes to biological ageing.

Can stress really cause premature greying

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Although genetics remains the biggest factor behind early greying, stress may also contribute. “Genetics primarily influences grey hair at a young age, but stress may also play a role by affecting the cells responsible for hair pigmentation. Oxidative stress, an imbalance between free radicals and the body’s ability to neutralise them, is one mechanism researchers have explored in relation to premature greying.”

Despite this, she says the body has remarkable resilience. “The brain has an amazing capacity for recovery and adaptation. Getting good-quality sleep, being physically active, learning new things, and managing everyday stress can all support long-term brain health. Biological ageing is a complex process, with stress being just one of many contributing factors. Early identification of unhealthy lifestyle patterns can help protect both physical and cognitive health.”

Premature greying isn’t always caused by stress

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Echoing similar concerns, Dr Sathish Kumar Venkatasamy, Head and Senior Consultant Neurophysician, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, OMR, Chennai, says early greying and memory issues are usually the result of multiple factors rather than stress alone. “Early greying in the twenties and poor memory during the thirties may be an indication of premature biological ageing. Although chronic stress could contribute to these problems, they mostly occur because of a combination of genetic, lifestyle, nutritional, and medical factors.”

He explains that genetics remains the strongest predictor of premature greying. “Premature greying refers to the development of grey hair before the age of 20 years in lighter-skinned individuals and before 30 years in darker-skinned individuals. Genetics plays the most important role, and there is often a strong family history. Other contributing factors include smoking, deficiencies of vitamin B12, copper, iron and folate, autoimmune disorders, thyroid disease, and chronic psychological stress.”

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Grey hair appearing at a young age, often referred to as premature greying, can be caused by a combination of genetic factors, lifestyle choices, and underlying health conditions. (Representative picture: Unsplash)

Why memory problems in your 30s aren’t usually dementia

Dr Venkatasamy says forgetfulness in younger adults is rarely a sign of dementia. “Memory problems at the age of 30 are rarely due to dementia. More commonly, they represent ‘brain fog’ caused by poor sleep, chronic stress, anxiety, depression, excessive alcohol intake, vitamin deficiencies, thyroid dysfunction, or medication side effects. Stress interferes with attention, concentration and memory processes, while lack of sleep further worsens these problems.”

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He also points to growing evidence linking unhealthy lifestyle habits with faster biological ageing. “Recent studies indicate that chronic stress can affect hair pigmentation through melanocyte stem cells, contributing to premature greying. However, stress alone cannot account for early greying and forgetfulness. Smoking, poor eating habits, physical inactivity, and insufficient sleep have all been shown to accelerate biological ageing.”

When should you see a doctor

Certain symptoms warrant medical evaluation, says Dr Venkatasamy. “Patients experiencing progressive memory loss, especially when associated with fatigue, mood swings, weight changes, numbness, or declining work performance, should seek medical evaluation. Initial investigations may include tests for thyroid disorders, vitamin B12 deficiency, iron deficiency, folate deficiency, metabolic disorders, as well as an assessment of sleep quality, stress, anxiety, and depression.”

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The experts agree that healthy lifestyle habits remain the best defence against premature biological ageing. “Effective preventive steps include getting seven to nine hours of quality sleep, following a balanced diet rich in protein and essential micronutrients, exercising regularly, avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol intake, and managing stress through relaxation techniques. Early diagnosis and treatment of reversible causes can significantly improve cognitive function and support healthy ageing,” concludes Dr Venkatasamy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.