Gul Panag performing yoga with son Nihal is the cutest fitness inspo ever

Parenting can be a tricky thing. While some learn with the way we tell them, some like to watch their parents do it and then learn. Gul Panag’s son Nihal is one of the kids who watches, observes and them learns. Gul Panag, who is a fitness enthusiast with many activities to her name, loves to include her son in her fitness expeditions as well. The actor loves her fitness routines with her son – be it having a morning run behind Nihal’s tricycle or going for a cycling expedition in Ladakh. The actor is a strict follower of her own fitness routine and keeps sharing snippets from her fitness journey on her Instagram profile in order to motivate her fans to take up the same. Gul swears by high intensity workouts, cycling and yoga, and is often seen merging them to create a power-packed routine for herself to burn mega calories and stay in shape.

Gul, a day back, shared a set of pictures from her weekend fitness routine and that is giving us all the fitness inspo we need to get on our fitness journey right away, and also include our kids, while at it. The actor, in the pictures, can be seen positioned in the Wheel Pose, with little Nihal practising the same beside his mother. With the lush greenery in the backdrop, the mother-son duo can be seen taking on their workout routine in the lap of nature. In the second picture from the set, Nihal can be seen inspecting his mama’s yoga routine while being under her back. “They do as you do. Not as you say,” Gul shared a parenting hack with her Instagram family with the pictures.

The Wheel Pose, also known as Chakrasana, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the arms, legs, spine, and abdomen. It also helps in stretching the shoulders and the core muscles. Regular practice of Chakrasana also helps in opening the chest and increasing flexibility in the spine.

