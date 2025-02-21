Hair care trends: Here's why botanical oils and Ayurveda are taking over 2025

The hair care industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with sustainability and innovation taking centre stage and consumers becoming more eco-conscious, demanding products that not only promote healthier hair but also align with environmental values. As we move into 2025, sustainable hair care continues to focus on natural, holistic practices that nurture both the body and the planet. Say goodbye to harsh chemicals! These sustainable haircare trends are game-changers.(File Photo)

Botanical oils are the new silicones

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kimi Jain, Co-Founder of Kimirica, shared, “This year, botanical oils are redefining sustainable hair care, offering a natural, eco-friendly solution for stronger, shinier locks. As consumers move away from chemical-laden formulas, plant-based oils like argan, jojoba, coconut and sweet almond oils are becoming must-haves, delivering deep nourishment while being biodegradable and ethically sourced.”

She revealed, “Unlike synthetic silicones, botanical oils penetrate deeply, strengthening strands, reducing breakage and locking in moisture — all while embracing clean, sustainable beauty. Beyond hydration, botanical oils promote scalp health, soothing irritation, balancing sebum levels, and encouraging natural hair growth. With their multi-functional benefits, they simplify hair routines, reduce product waste, and align with conscious consumption.”

Ancient hair rituals are revolutionising modern beauty

Bringing her expertise to the same, Sarah Raina, Co-Founder of Poshte, said, “Ancient Ayurvedic tradition ‘Shiro Abhyanga’—the Ayurvedic head massage, remains forever in trend. Shiro Abhyanga is a practice that offers countless benefits, not only for the hair but also for overall skin and soul wellbeing. Using natural oils such as sesame, coconut, or a blend with herbs, head massage promotes healthy hair growth by stimulating blood circulation to the scalp and improving hair strength.”

She explained, “It is a powerful, chemical-free alternative to synthetic hair treatments which have known and unknown side effects but its benefits go beyond just hair. The massage calms the mind, reduces stress, and enhances mental clarity. It is deeply relaxing and known to improve sleep quality, while also promoting glowing skin due to improved circulation and nutrient flow. As we continue to embrace sustainable beauty, Shiro Abhyanga proves that ancient Ayurvedic practices remain the gold standard for nurturing wellness in a natural and environmentally friendly way.”

