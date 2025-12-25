Hands tingling in the morning? Doctor shares 5 early signs of carpal tunnel that most miss

Working on laptops and computers, and even scrolling on phones during downtime, has made digital devices an omnipresent part of our daily lives. As a result, the wrist remains in awkward, strained positions for a long period while typing or scrolling, significantly increasing the risk of repetitive stress and nerve compression. Usually, any discomfort in the posture is dismissed as minor discomfort that will subside eventually. But certain symptoms may persist and end up causing Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) When you are typing, the movements are repetitive, putting stress on your wrist. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Long hours of desk sitting are fueling serious and chronic diseases in employees in their 30s and 40s: Report

Are there any signs in your fingers and wrists that may indicate progression to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS)? Dr Rajeev Verma, chairman of Manipal Institute of Bone and Joints, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi, revealed that yes, several subtle symptoms appear early and should not be ignored.

But first, let's take a quick look at what carpal tunnel syndrome is and why you need to protect yourself against it. According to the doctor, the condition can worsen over time if proper treatment is not given early.



“Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) occurs when the median nerve gets compressed,” Dr Rajeev Verma said. “The median nerve is a nerve running from the wrist through a small opening called the carpal tunnel, which controls sensations in the thumb, index, middle, and part of the ring finger. The median nerve also serves as a motor to the base of the thumb.”

He further explained that the pain does not go away with rest and that continuous pressure on the nerve is primarily caused by prolonged typing, repetitive wrist movements and poor ergonomics.

What are the early signs that should not be ignored?

Stiffness in the hands is one of the concerning signs. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The doctor insisted that when CTS is detected in time and treated as soon as possible, one can avert irreversible nerve damage. He revealed these signs:

Tingling/numbness that often wakes you up from sleep and is relieved by shaking the hands. Stiffness in the morning that affects one's ability to grasp objects or make a full fist. Persistent tingling or ‘pins and needles’ sensations are present in the thumb, index finger, and middle finger. Weakness that makes you drop things frequently and makes it difficult for you to grasp or hold onto small items (like pens). Pain that travels from the wrist up the arm to the forearm, shoulder region (often referred to as pain radiation).

Preventive measures

Screen dependency is pervasive, putting office-goers, students and anyone who regularly uses digital devices at risk of developing Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

Dr Rajeev Verma shared these crucial measures, with the last one being one of the treatments:

1.Identify potential risk factors: Observe if daily activities include repetitive wrist movements or awkward hand positions while using your computer. These practices may put you at risk for developing CTS.

2. Get professional assessment: A medical professional can conduct nerve conduction testing as well as examine the wrist and hand to verify whether or not you have CTS, and to determine how serious it is.

3.Improve work setup: Ensure that the keyboard is easily at a level that allows one to keep your wrists in a neutral position when typing. This will help to eliminate some pressure on the median nerve.

4.Surgical solution if needed:In case the situation goes out of hand, surgical procedures may be required. Carpal tunnel surgery(Carpal Tunnel Release) relieves carpal tunnel syndrome by cutting the transverse carpal ligament in the wrist, creating more space for the compressed median nerve.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.