Hansika Motwanni reveals she doesn't diet, tells Farah Khan secret behind her fitness
During a cooking vlog with Farah Khan, actor Hansika Motwanni shared her fitness routine, stating she does not diet.
Actors are often associated with strict fitness regimes and carefully curated diets to maintain their on-screen appearance. Fans are always eager to know their eating habits or workout routines to learn the secrets behind their fitness. Actor Hansika Motwanni recently opened up about her fitness routine, revealing that she does not diet.
Hansika Motwanni's fitness secret
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited Hansika Motwanni’s house for her cooking vlog. During the vlog, Hansika asked Dilip about his favourite dish that he also cooks very well. Farah replied that he makes Yakhni pulao very well. Following this, Farah revealed that Hansika had asked her not to bring any dish for her and added, “Ma’am dieting pe hain (she’s on a diet).” Replying to her, Hansika quickly added, “Ma’am, I don’t diet.”
A surprised Farah then asked the secret behind her fitness, to which Hansika revealed that she does Pilates and called herself a “Pilates girl.”
What is Pilates?
Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on improving strength, flexibility, posture and overall body awareness. It emphasises controlled movements, proper breathing and core stability, making it effective for toning muscles without putting excessive strain on the joints. Pilates is the latest craze in the fitness world and has become a celebrity favourite. Stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and others have often spoken about enjoying Pilates as part of their fitness regimen.
Hansika Motwanni's upcoming work
Hansika was last seen in the Tamil film Guardian, which was released in 2024. The horror film also featured Suresh Chandra Menon and Sriman and received mostly negative reviews. The actor will next be seen in the film Gandhari. Helmed by R Kannan, the film stars Hansika in a dual role along with Metro Sirish, Mayilsamy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Adukalam Naren, Vinodhini and Brigida Saga, among others, in supporting roles. The horror thriller’s release date is yet to be announced.
