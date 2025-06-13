Harvard gastroenterologist shares 4 tips to avoid bloating: ‘Eat kiwi or papaya to break down trapped gas’

Are you someone who suffers from the discomfort caused by bloating? If yes, then some quick fixes could make your life better. Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD (gastroenterology and hepatology) and a Harvard-trained expert, often shares tips related to gut and liver health on social media. On June 13, he shared 4 tips that could help alleviate the discomfort of bloating. Bloating is a condition where your belly feels full and tight, often due to gas. (Freepik)

Bloating tips from a gastroenterologist

For the uninitiated, bloating is a condition where your belly feels full and tight, often due to gas. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it's usually a digestive issue, but hormones and stress also play a part. Let's find out the tips Dr Sethi shared to avoid bloating:

1. Kiwi and papaya

The gastroenterologist suggested eating kiwi or papaya to help break down trapped gas. Per a 2013 study, people who took a papaya-based formula for 40 days had significant improvement in constipation and bloating. The papain enzyme in papaya can make protein easier to digest.

As for kiwi, it contains several key nutrients, including fibre, potassium, and actinidin, an enzyme that may help improve digestion and speed up stomach emptying, per Healthline. Therefore, eating it could reduce bloating.

2. Walking

Dr Sethi suggested taking a short walk to stimulate natural movement. According to a report by SRM Global Hospitals, walking helps the gas to pass and provides relief. Engaging in a brisk 10–15-minute walk to facilitate the movement of gas through your digestive system relieves built-up bloatng.

3. Simethicone

The gastroenterologist suggested considering simethicone to break up gas bubbles. Per the NHS, simethicone (or simeticone) is a type of medicine called an antiflatulent. It's used to treat farting (flatulence), trapped wind and bloating. People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) sometimes take simeticone to ease their symptoms. Although they stated that there isn't enough certainty whether it really works for these symptoms.

4. Peppermint tea

Sipping peppermint tea can also help ease discomfort and cramping caused by bloating, Dr Sethi suggested. Studies show that peppermint relaxes the gut, which may relieve intestinal spasms and the bloating and pain accompanying them. Peppermint oil is also known for its antimicrobial properties.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.