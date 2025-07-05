Harvard gut doctor shares surprising health benefits of dark chocolate: ‘Can lower diabetes risk by 21%’

Dark chocolate has long been celebrated for its rich taste and feel-good factor. But there's more to this bittersweet treat than just satisfying your sweet tooth. Dr Trisha Pasricha, a gastroenterologist at Harvard Medical School, shared in her July 3 Instagram post some surprising benefits of dark chocolate that go beyond its delicious flavour. Click here to see the video. Dark chocolate linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes, study finds. (Pixabay)

Surprising health benefits of dark chocolate

Dr. Trisha shared in her post, "Dark chocolate might be associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes." She cited a study involving over 100,000 adults, published last year, which found that “people who ate about five ounces of dark chocolate each week were associated with a 21% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those who never or rarely ate chocolate.”

She clarified that this benefit applies only to dark chocolate, "not milk chocolate, which usually contains more sugar." While researchers aren't entirely sure why this connection exists, she noted, "People who eat dark chocolate do tend to have healthier diets, but the scientists factored that into their analysis."

When discussing the benefits of dark chocolate, Dr Trisha added, "One benefit might be the higher cocoa content, which is bursting with plant compounds called polyphenols. These are naturally occurring antioxidants that have numerous health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, something that's been shown in multiple studies."

She concludes, "So if you love chocolate as much as I do, choose dark chocolate and indulge in moderation. Probably no more than one to two of those little squares every day."

About the study

A study published on June 24, 2024, in BMJ by researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that consuming at least five servings (about 140g) of chocolate per week was linked to a 10% lower overall risk of type 2 diabetes.

However, only dark chocolate was associated with a 21% reduced risk, while milk chocolate showed no such benefit and was even linked to long-term weight gain. The findings are based on long-term data from over 190,000 U.S. adults across three cohort studies.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.