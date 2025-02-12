Having a tough time? Try 'lemonading': Scientists say this playful approach to life can help people cope with stress

According to the findings of a fascinating new study, incorporating 'lemonading' into our daily lives can help us develop a more optimistic outlook, build resilience, and navigate life's challenges with greater ease and confidence. The research by Oregon State University was published in Frontiers in Psychology. Also read | Top 10 Yoga exercises to help students with exam stress The researchers were interested in how playfulness influences people’s approach to life, particularly challenging experiences. (Representative picture: Freepik)

What is ‘lemondaing’ and why does it matter?

'Lemonading' is a mindset approach that involves transforming life's challenges into opportunities, much like making lemonade from lemons. This concept is rooted in the idea that we can choose how we respond to adversity, and by doing so, we can build resilience and better cope with stress.

Per the researchers, highly playful people are more motivated to seek fun and are less inhibited, which may help them imagine a broader range of positive possibilities in an uncertain situation. “Our study revealed that playfulness and resilience are intimately connected through what we call ‘lemonading’ — the ability to imagine and generate positive experiences even in difficult circumstances,” explained Dr Xiangyou ‘Sharon’ Shen of Oregon State University, corresponding author of the article in Frontiers in Psychology.

Dr Xiangyou added, “While more and less playful individuals reported feeling equally vulnerable and isolated during the (Covid-19) pandemic, highly playful people actively altered challenging situations, found creative substitutes for what was lost, viewed obstacles as opportunities for growth, and maintained a sense of control over their responses.”

More about the study

The researchers were interested in how playfulness influences people’s approach to life, particularly challenging experiences. According to the study's findings, 'lemonading' is an approach to life that can help us develop better coping skills. By embracing this mindset, we can transform challenges into opportunities and find the silver lining in difficult situations. Scientists have found that taking a playful approach to life doesn’t mean you don’t take your situation seriously, but it can mean you cope with it better.

To study how playfulness shaped people’s responses to constraints and disruptions, scientists surveyed 503 Americans about their behaviour and feelings during the Covid-19 pandemic. They found that people who were more playful were more positive about an uncertain future, while remaining realistic about the facts of the present.

They were better at adapting to challenges and constraints, experienced more joy and immersion in daily activities, and were more resilient. The scientists called these playful people’s cognitive and behavioral redirecting, creatively imagining and actively pursuing more positive outcomes, ‘lemonading’.

