Top 10 Yoga exercises to help students with exam stress

Exams can be a challenging time for students, often leading to anxiety and mental fatigue but according to experts, Yoga provides an excellent way to manage stress, enhance focus and maintain emotional stability. During exam preparation, it is essential to follow a structured routine, eat nutritious meals and adopt effective methods to reduce stress and anxiety. 10 Yoga poses to help students tackle the demands of exam preparation with greater ease and resilience.(Image by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “Yoga and Spiritual Leader In addition to activities like listening to calming music, using the Pomodoro technique, and taking regular breaks, yoga and meditation serve as powerful tools to alleviate stress and promote mental clarity.”

How Yoga positively impacts physiology

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar revealed, “Yoga supports the redistribution of blood flow, nurturing and rejuvenating both the mind and body. The movement and improved circulation relax tense muscles and fascia, which are known to store stress and anxiety. Additionally, increased blood flow to the brain enhances memory and cognitive function.”

Students performing Surya Namaskar, a form of Yoga, at Mulund Sambhaji ground in Mumbai.(Praful Gangurde/HT File Photo)

He added, "Yoga also positively influences the hormonal axis, triggering the release of "feel-good" chemicals like endorphins. By practicing asanas, pranayama, and meditation in the morning and evening before exams, students can improve focus, concentration, and sleep quality."

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar recommended 10 Yoga poses that can help students tackle the demands of exam preparation with greater ease and resilience -

1. Child's Pose (Balasana)

A restorative posture that calms the nervous system and provides immediate stress relief. By gently stretching the back and promoting deep breathing, this pose helps release tension and quiets the mind. Practice for 3-5 minutes to feel relaxed and centered.

2. Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

This standing pose builds confidence and improves posture. By grounding yourself and focusing on steady breathing, you can reduce anxiety and create mental clarity. Stand tall, align your body and take deep breaths to feel stable and composed.

3. Forward Bend (Padahasthasana)

An excellent pose for releasing stress stored in the back and shoulders. This inverted position increases blood flow to the brain, enhancing mental alertness and reducing fatigue. Hold for 30-60 seconds while breathing deeply.

4. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana)

This gentle flow between two poses helps release spine tension and promotes relaxation. By synchronizing movement with breath, students can calm their minds and reduce stress-related physical discomfort.

5. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

A powerful pose that stretches the entire back and helps calm the mind. This posture stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, which counteracts stress responses and promotes relaxation.

Students and professionals, here’s how Yoga can bring you back to balance(Photo by Pixabay)

6. Tree Pose (Vriksasana)

A balancing pose that improves focus and concentration. By maintaining balance and staying present, students can develop mental strength and reduce exam-related anxiety. Practice on both sides to enhance overall stability.

7. Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

An incredibly restorative pose that helps reduce mental and physical exhaustion. By reversing blood flow and promoting relaxation, this pose can quickly alleviate stress and refresh the mind.

8. Eagle Pose (Garudasana)

This challenging pose enhances mental focus and builds resilience. By requiring concentration and balance, it helps distract from stressful thoughts and improves overall mental clarity.

9. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

A crucial relaxation technique that allows complete mental and physical recovery. Spend 5-10 minutes in this pose to reset your nervous system and release accumulated stress.

10. Seated Meditation Pose

While not strictly a physical pose, meditation helps develop mental strength and emotional regulation. Practice deep breathing and mindfulness to cultivate inner calm during stressful exam periods.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, concluded, “Remember, consistent practice is key. Integrate these poses into your daily routine, ideally in the morning or before studying. Always listen to your body, move gently, and breathe mindfully. Yoga is not about perfection but about creating a compassionate connection between body and mind. By dedicating just 15-20 minutes daily to these poses, students can build resilience, reduce stress and approach exams with greater confidence and clarity.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.