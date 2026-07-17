Health coach reveals 6 common nutrition mistakes you could be making despite eating healthy

Many people assume they're eating well because they've cut back on sugar, stopped eating fried foods, or switched to products marketed as "healthy." While these changes can help, good nutrition is about the overall quality and balance of your diet. Dr Prathana Shah, MBBS doctor from Duke, certified integrative health coach, and founder of Buova Care, shared nutrition mistakes to avoid.

6 biggest nutrition mistakes almost everyone makes while trying to eat healthy. (Unsplash)

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1. Not eating enough protein

“One of the biggest nutrition mistakes is that people consistently underestimate how much protein they actually need,” said Dr Shah. Many assume they're getting enough simply because they include a little protein in one meal, but in reality, most adults fall short of their daily requirements. Protein is essential for maintaining muscle mass, supporting recovery, keeping you full for longer, and healthy ageing. Including a good source of protein with every meal, such as eggs, dairy, pulses, tofu, fish, or lean meat, can make a significant difference to your overall diet.

2. Avoiding all carbohydrates

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{{^usCountry}} “Many people think eating healthy means cutting out carbohydrates completely, but this often does more harm than good,” highlighted Dr Shah. Carbohydrates are the body's main source of energy, and foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and millets also provide fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support overall health. Instead of avoiding carbs, focus on reducing highly refined options like sugary drinks, white bread, and packaged snacks while choosing whole, minimally processed sources more often. 3. Trusting health claims without looking at the ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Many people think eating healthy means cutting out carbohydrates completely, but this often does more harm than good,” highlighted Dr Shah. Carbohydrates are the body's main source of energy, and foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and millets also provide fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support overall health. Instead of avoiding carbs, focus on reducing highly refined options like sugary drinks, white bread, and packaged snacks while choosing whole, minimally processed sources more often. 3. Trusting health claims without looking at the ingredients {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Shah highlighted that many people assume that if a product says organic, natural, multigrain, or high protein, it must be healthy. In reality, these claims don't always reflect the nutritional quality of the food. Some products can still be high in salt, added sugar, unhealthy fats, or highly processed ingredients. Reading the ingredient list and nutrition label gives a much clearer picture than relying on the front of the package.

4. Not getting enough fibre

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Fibre is one of the most overlooked nutrients in the average diet, and many people don't realise they're eating far less than they need. Fibre supports gut health, helps regulate blood sugar, lowers cholesterol, and keeps you feeling full after meals. A simple way to increase your intake is to include more vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds in your daily meals.

5. Assuming healthy foods can be eaten in unlimited amounts

According to Dr Shah, people often think that if a food is healthy, portion size doesn't matter. While foods like nuts, seeds, nut butters, and olive oil are packed with nutrients, they're also calorie-dense. Eating them in very large quantities can make it harder to maintain a healthy weight. A balanced diet is about both choosing nutritious foods and eating appropriate portions.

6. Following restrictive diets instead of building healthy habits

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Many people look for quick results through diets that eliminate entire food groups or promise rapid weight loss. While these approaches may work temporarily, they're often difficult to maintain and can lead to nutritional deficiencies over time. Long-term health is built through simple, sustainable habits like eating balanced meals, getting enough protein and fibre, staying physically active, and sleeping well. “Healthy eating isn't about following the latest trend or trying to eat perfectly. It's about building habits that meet your nutritional needs and that you can maintain for the long term,” said Dr Shah.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.