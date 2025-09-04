Good nutrition made simple: Expert diet advice for National Nutrition Week 2025

We live in an age where food is marketed like a puzzle — labelled “good carbs” or “bad carbs,” hyped-up superfoods, and diets that change every season. Yet, the fundamentals of good nutrition haven’t changed: balance, moderation and variety. Health experts say it’s time to stop overcomplicating food and return to basics: wholesome, minimally processed meals, portion control and consistency(Photo: Adobe Stock)

That's also the theme of National Nutrition Week 2025 (till September 7) — Eat Right for a Better Life.

Simplicity over complexity

“New diet jargon, keto, paleo, intermittent fasting, plant-based, low-carb, often confuses people and takes the joy out of eating,” says Dr Rupa Shah, Lifestyle Medicine Physician and PAN India Mumbai Chapter Chairperson. She recommends sticking to traditional diets built on local, seasonal and plant-based foods. “You don’t need exotic or expensive superfoods when staples like whole grains, pulses, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds give you complete nutrition,” she adds.

What does balanced eating look like?

Dr Ginni Kalra, head dietician, Aakash Healthcare, suggests the plate model: Fill half your plate with colourful fruits and vegetables, a quarter with whole grains such as brown rice or millets and the remaining quarter with proteins from pulses, beans, lentils or soy. Add healthy fats from nuts, seeds or a drizzle of olive or mustard oil. For busy people, she recommends practical hacks like bulk-cooking lentils and veggies, or relying on local seasonal produce.

Facts vs fads

With endless “nutrition advice” online, separating fact from fad is crucial. Experts suggest:

Rely on peer-reviewed studies and trusted bodies like WHO or ICMR.

Avoid diets that promise miracle cures or quick fixes.

Think long-term — if a diet isn’t sustainable, it’s a fad.

Don’t cut entire food groups without medical reasons.

Small habits, big gains

According to Dr Anjana Kalia, Ayurvedic Doctor & Nutritionist at Bloom Clinix, everyday tweaks can transform health:

Eat at least three servings of vegetables and one of fruit daily.

Switch refined grains for whole grains like oats, brown rice or millets.

Cut down sugar and ultra-processed foods.

Treat sweets and sugary drinks as occasional indulgences.

Stay hydrated with water or natural alternatives.

Nutrition meets convenience

Young people juggling fast-paced lives can still eat smart. Nutritionists recommend:

Choosing ready-to-cook grains, beans or vegetables instead of instant noodles.

Opting for grilled or roasted food over fried when dining out.

Balancing meals with salads or fruits.

Following the 80:20 rule: 80% nutritious meals, 20% indulgence.

Snacking on nuts, roasted chickpeas or fruit.

The framework of a balanced diet

Shalini Bliss, Head of Dietician, PSRI Hospital, outlines the ideal balance:

Carbohydrates: 50-60% of calories from whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables.

Proteins: 15-25% from pulses, beans, dairy, nuts, eggs, fish or lean meat.

Healthy fats: 20-30% from unsaturated fats like olive oil, mustard oil, nuts and seeds (avoid trans fats).

Vegetarians should pair cereals with pulses and nuts to ensure complete proteins, and may need supplements for vitamin B12 and D. Non-vegetarians are advised to choose lean meats and avoid processed ones.