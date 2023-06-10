Stomach infections caused by mangoes are relatively rare but they can occur if the mangoes are contaminated with harmful bacteria or other pathogens and according to health experts, mangoes can become contaminated with bacteria such as Salmonella or E. coli if they come into contact with fecal matter from animals, contaminated water or unsanitary handling practices during harvesting, processing or transportation. Also, if mangoes are stored or handled together with other foods that are contaminated, such as raw meat or poultry, there is a possibility of cross-contamination. A woman with her children buys mangoes during a mango fair at Horticultural Producers Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society Limited (HOPCOMS), in Bengaluru. Health expert on tips to avoid stomach infections due to mangoes (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

On the other hand, some individuals may experience digestive discomfort or gastrointestinal issues after consuming mangoes due to allergies or sensitivities but this is not an infection rather an adverse reaction to the fruit. So, if you suspect you have an allergy or sensitivity to mangoes, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional for appropriate guidance.

Elaborating upon the same in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Edwina Raj, Head of Clinical Nutrition Dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital in Bangalore, shared, “Mangoes, commonly known as the king of fruits, are nutritious, sources of vitamins A, C, E,K, potassium, magnesium, copper, fiber, and high in carbohydrates; they are immunity boosters too and are undoubtedly good for overall health. Mangoes aid in balancing high blood pressure and help in diminishing heart inflammation, reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke. They are rich in carbohydrates much as fructose in comparison to glucose.”

He cautioned, “Nevertheless, mangoes have to be consumed in moderation as if over-consumed they may create an imbalance and lead to high levels of triglycerides, sugar levels, bloating, and other gastrointestinal issues like stomach pain, indigestion, and diarrhea. Few people may have allergies to tropical fruits and may suffer from throat pain.”

The health expert advised, “It is recommended to soak mangoes in water for at least 2 hours before consuming and to reduce pesticide load. One should monitor quantity control too, and avoid having more than half a mango at one go. Since mangoes are high in calories, they can cause weight gain for some people. A normal-sized mango will have approximately 150 calories. Thus, if you are watching your weight or on a calorie-deficit diet it is ideal to have mangoes in smaller portions. It is not recommended to eat more than one mango at one go as it may lead to indigestion. It is advisable to eat mangoes as a snack in between meals and avoid eating mangoes for dinner. Avoid drinking water immediately after consuming mangoes as this may cause bloating, acidity, and stomach pain. If you feel sick often post intake of mangoes it is recommended to avoid the fruit and consult a physician.”

Remember, while stomach infections from mangoes are relatively uncommon, it is still important to handle and prepare mangoes safely to minimise the risk of any foodborne illness, buy mangoes from reputable sources, wash them thoroughly before consuming, practice good food safety and hygiene, store mangoes separately from raw meat and poultry and to clean cutting boards, knives and other utensils properly after handling raw meat.