Health tips to prepare your body for fertility treatments

According to a research published in WebMD, IVF treatment is never the first step in the treatment of infertility except in cases of complete tubal blockage. Instead, it is reserved for cases in which other methods such as fertility drugs, surgery and artificial insemination haven't worked.

When you are in your early 20’s, you are most fertile but fertility generally begins to diminish around the age of 30 and it declines more substantially after the age of 35. Male infertility is a prevalent issue now which is increasing due to various factors however, upto 90 percent of all infertile males have the ability to conceive their own genetic child thanks to contemporary science and health experts insist that you can adjust your lifestyle to prevent infertility and get treatments for the causes.

Finding out that you or your partner may be having fertility issues can be stressful which can make one feel anxious. This nervousness in regards to IVF treatment is usually caused by lack of familiarity with the process but asking the right questions can help alleviate your fears and make your IVF journey much easier.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jasneet Kaur, Consultant - Reproductive Medicine and Medical Director at Chandigarh's Milann Fertility Hospital, shared, “Although In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment can be physically and emotionally demanding ,there are things you can do to get ready and increase your chances of a successful outcome. A couple must aim to reach their ideal body weight before embarking on the IVF journey since it not only increases the success rates of an IVF cycle but also reduces the complications once you get pregnant. Pampering yourself, getting 7-8 hours of good quality sleep and de stressing is extremely vital before going ahead.”

She advised, “The best suggestion for preparing the mind and body is Yoga, which is particularly good for lowering stress levels and anxiety and is a good form of exercise. Eating a diet rich in green leafy vegetables, fruits, whole grains and seeds is vital to detoxify your body. processed foods, carbonated and energy drinks, limit your alcohol intake and quit smoking during this preparation time. It's important to continue taking your prenatal supplements like folic acid and vitamin D. Also educate yourself about the IVF process and speaking to friends and family and joining an infertility support group can be helpful.”

Dr Chitra Ramamurthy-MBBS, MS (OBG) Dip Rep Med (Germany)-Senior Consultant and Infertility Specialist at Bangalore's Apollo Hospitals, added to the list of ways to prepare your body before you start your fertility treatment:

1. Eat a healthy, well balanced diet.

2. Start taking prenatal vitamins.

3. Maintain a healthy weight.

4. Stop smoking, drinking alcohol and the use of recreational drugs.

5. Reduce or eliminate your caffeine intake.

6. Avoid travel to any countries or regions that may put you at risk of exposure to infectious diseases which could delay treatment.

7. Reduce stress.