Heart disease and diabetes are interrelated. Here are tips for diabetic patients to keep cardiac problems away

Heart disease includes various problems that impact the heart hence, one can suffer from a stroke and blood vessel disease while the most common type is coronary artery disease, which affects the blood flow to the heart but did you know that there is an association between diabetes and heart problems? Apart from that, problems such as heart failure and heart attack are also seen in a majority of people and having diabetes can worsen one’s heart problem.

Are you having diabetes? Then, you will be at a greater risk of suffering from cardiovascular problems. Yes, you heard us here! You will be shocked to know that heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in those with diabetes so, try to control your blood sugar levels in order to prevent heart problems.

Decoding the connection between diabetes and heart problems, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, explained in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “Having constant high unmanaged blood sugar levels will damage one’s blood vessels, arteries and veins that are responsible for supplying blood to the entire body.”

He elaborated, “If the vessels get exposed to high blood sugar levels for a long time, then plaque is formed on the walls of the arteries. Later, the blood vessels become narrow and the heart will have to make a lot of effort to pump blood. This condition is known as atherosclerosis, which can further put you at risk of heart failure. High blood sugar levels in the body lead to inflammation and decrease the blood flow to the heart. One having diabetes needs to be cautious when it comes to his/her heart health.”

He suggested that those with diabetes should follow these essential tips to keep heart problems away -

· Go for regular check-ups: It will be imperative for you to measure your blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels in order to know about your health status. You need to maintain blood sugar levels in the recommended range to avoid heart issues. It is better to check blood sugar levels and BP on a daily basis at home.

· Exercise daily: One will have to opt for walking, jogging, swimming, Parkour training, Pilates, or aerobics to stay in top shape, control blood sugar levels and safeguard himself/herself from heart problems.

· Eat well: Try to stick to a well-balanced diet consisting of all the vital nutrients. You need to add fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet. Opt for spinach, kale, tomatoes, asparagus, whole grains, lentils, pulses, nuts, and seeds, and drink enough water. Limit the intake of saturated and trans fat, sodium and sugar. This means you will have to avoid pizza, pasta, burger, bakery items, Chinese food, sweets, desserts and sugary drinks. Moreover, it is also essential to cut down on alcohol and smoking.