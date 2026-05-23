Heart surgeon shares 5 simple yet powerful things to do after 30 for a stronger heart and healthier life at 80

What we eat is what we become. After a certain age, our body’s ability to digest and process a specific kind of food reduces, and thus it’s recommended to avoid them as much as possible. “If ultra-processed foods , sugary drinks, and foods high in saturated fat make up most of your diet, acknowledge and pivot. Your body is built from what you feed it. Be intentional,” said Dr Jeremy.

2. Be mindful of what you put in your mouth

Smoking is not good for your health. It not only impacts your lungs, it also affects your heart and leads to health issues in the long run. Dr Jeremy said, “I don’t care if it’s cigarettes, vapes, or weed. It is one of the worst things you can do to your body. So, full stop.”

Here are a few things to keep in mind for better heart health:

Dr Jeremy London, MD, cardiovascular surgeon, took to Instagram on May 22, 2026, to share the habits that you can start in your 30s for a stronger heart in your 80s.

The heart is one of the most vital organs in the body, and as we age, it requires greater care and attention. In today’s fast-paced world, unhealthy lifestyle choices and poor eating habits are increasingly taking a toll on overall health, making heart care more important than ever.

Movement is non-negotiable. According to Dr Jeremy, you should include physical activity in your everyday life. “Aerobic to protect your heart, resistance training to protect your muscles, bones, and metabolic health. You need both,” recommended Jeremy.

Checking your blood pressure should not just be limited to people who are either dealing with it or are at a certain age. It should be part of your life after 30. Jeremy highlighted that one in two Americans has high blood pressure and has no idea. This is the easiest cardiovascular risk factor to modify.

5. Prioritise sleep Sleep not just ensures a proper rest but also protects your heart in several ways. If your sleep is off, everything is off. Recovery is when your body repairs itself. You can’t out-train, out-eat, or out-supplement bad sleep.

Look, we all age. But how we age is a series of compounded choices. Your 80-year-old self is watching.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.